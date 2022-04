Matt Eberflus sets high bar for Roquan Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s no secret that new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus loves his linebackers. It’s the position group he coached for nine years before becoming the Colts’ defensive coordinator. And it’s one of the positions一 spearheaded by three-time First Team All-Pro Darius Leonard一 that made his defense go in Indianapolis. So Roquan Smith knows the spotlight will shine a little brighter on him with Eberflus at the helm, and he’s excited about it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO