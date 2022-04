The primary wager for ‘The Heaviest Boxing Match In History’ was that the loser would get a tattoo of the winner’s name somewhere on his body. It was 2017 WSM Eddie Hall who lost the bout to 2018 WSM Hafthor Björnsson by a unanimous decision after six rounds. Everyone has been eagerly waiting for Hall to follow through on the wager. A month has passed since the fight, and Eddie Hall has finally fulfilled his promise by showing off the tattoo dedicated to Bjornsson. On April 20th, Hall posted videos on both his Instagram and YouTube channels, which sees his new ink getting done on the inner sole of his foot. Eddie Hall’s tattoo reads:

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO