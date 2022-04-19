ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ Season 20: Top 14 Revealed After Monday’s Standout Performances

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374bbD_0fEmSiSM00

Last night, “American Idol” narrowed down the competition from the Top 20 to the Top 14 in a heartbreaking elimination round.

The first live show aired on TV this past Sunday, April 17, in a three-hour-long extravaganza. Voters had until 9 a.m. EST on Monday morning to vote for who they wanted to advance in the Top 10. The 10 contestants who secured the most votes immediately moved on to next week’s round. But for the remaining 10 contestants, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan had to send six home and save only four.

So, let’s break down who made it through to the Top 14 on the most recent “American Idol” episode.

Who Advanced to the Top 10 on ‘American Idol’ Last Night?

The first contestant to hear that they made it to the Top 10 (and eventually Top 14) on “American Idol” was Ava Maybee. The 21-year-old celebrated her victory by singing “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Then, 22-year-old Christian Guardino got the good news, rocking a rendition of “Creep” by Radiohead.

Lady K also advanced, jamming out to “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan. Later, to no one’s surprise, frontrunner HunterGirl made it to the Top 14 and wowed the “American Idol” judges by singing Miranda Lambert’s song “Vice.”

Dan Marshall secured his spot in the “victory zone” thanks to America’s vote. He boldly performed Lionel Richie’s own song, “Stuck On You,” which Richie claimed he “knocked out of the park.”

Leah Marlene snared a Top 10 position and rewarded fans with her original song “Wisher to the Well,” which she sang at her audition in Nashville. Nicolina also made it through, rocking out to “She Used to Be Mine” by Sara Bareilles. Twenty-year-old construction worker Noah Thompson also earned a spot in the Top 10, celebrating by singing “Cover Me Up” by Jason Isbell.

The last two contestants to secure a Top 10 spot (and later the Top 14) on “American Idol” were Emyrson Flora and Fritz Hager. Flora celebrated with “Love in the Dark” by Adele while Hager killed a performance of “Golden” by Harry Styles.

Who Was on the Top 14 Chopping Block for ‘American Idol?’

While those 10 contestants sang in celebration, the other 10 sang for their lives. The “American Idol” judges had to decide who would advance from here and who would go home.

At the end of the day, they decided to send home Cameron Whitcomb, Katyrah Love, Cadence Baker, Sage, Jacob Moran, and Elli Rowe. The judges hated to eliminate them, especially after some of the contestants gave their best performances last night.

But the judges couldn’t deny that these four had earned their spots. Allegra Miles sang her original song, “Tainted,” which secured her spot with the judges. Jay Copeland, a platinum ticket holder, impressed the judges with a performance of “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.

As for Mike Parker, the judges couldn’t believe he hadn’t made it into the Top 10. His performance of “Bed on Fire” by Teddy Swims easily helped him advance. And finally, 17-year-old Tristen Gressett’s cheeky rendition of “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz swayed the judges to keep him for another week.

Stay tuned for more “American Idol” updates as the Top 14 return next week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Adele
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

American Idol’s Kenedi Anderson Teases Shady Song Amid Shocking Competition Exit: ‘Find Something Better’

Sharing her story? After Kenedi Anderson’s American Idol departure shocked devoted viewers and fans, she has seemingly lined up her next move. “Here is the chorus of a song I wrote not too long ago,” Anderson, 17, said in a since-deleted TikTok video earlier this week, per the Daily Mail, before she started belting out the original lyrics. “I […]
MUSIC
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top 14#American Idol#Christian
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS LA

Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58.Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.Carson was born Jeffrey Lee Herndon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1963, Westby said in a news release. Carson sang in church and formed a band in Rogers, Arkansas, before moving to Branson, Missouri, where he wrote songs and played locally, the news release said.Carson moved to Nashville and recorded demos for Tracy...
TENNESSEE STATE
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

436K+
Followers
47K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy