Grand Haven, MI

Morning Buzz: April 20

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 2 days ago

1. The Grand Haven Kite Festival is back for 2022!. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. It'll take place at Grand Haven State Park on the shores of Lake Michigan on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 22 from 11 a.m....

www.fox17online.com

Cars 108

Are The Best Tacos in the State Really in Zeeland, Michigan?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
Michigan Advance

Sen. Runestad defends police shooting Lyoya, mocks reporters as ‘leftist handmaidens’

The Michigan Senate was abuzz with floor speeches on Tuesday.  State Sen. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake) openly mocked and denounced media coverage of a police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Grand Rapids — naming one Detroit Free Press reporter in particular. And state Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) slammed state Sen. Lana Theis […] The post Sen. Runestad defends police shooting Lyoya, mocks reporters as ‘leftist handmaidens’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Waitress Surprised by Over $900 Tip

The group Generosity Lunch has done it again! Another server in the Grand Rapids area has received a huge tip. Generosity Lunch is a group of local residents who like to eat lunch with friends. Once a month, a group of people assemble at an area restaurant. Everyone attending brings $100 and all the money is gathered before the lunch starts. The group then order their individual lunches off the menu and enjoy their meal while having great conversations with others at the table. When the bill arrives, the total for the lunch is subtracted from the collected money -- and the remaining funds are given to the server as a tip.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Allegan Resident Gets Attention with ‘Perverts Parking Only’ Sign

Did this Allegan resident have a brilliant idea to keep people from parking near their property or did they go too far?. Judging by this picture, a person that lives on 108th Street in Allegan is having issues with people parking between the street and their fence. Will Klotz posted a couple of photos this week in the Allegan Informed Facebook group of the hilarious signs. It is, however, unclear if the person putting up the signs even has a right to the property between their fence and the street. The general rule of thumb says that about 10 feet on each side of the street are public property not private according to familyhandyman.com,
ALLEGAN, MI
1077 WRKR

Is This a Battle Creek, Michigan Law or a Myth?

Has this outdated yet, well-known law actually been a myth this whole time?. We've all heard of the Michigan state law that basically prohibits a woman from getting a haircut without her husband's permission, right? LindzStylz Salon reached out to us about this strange law this week,. So I have...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
97.9 WGRD

Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure Going Cashless in 2022

Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
SANDUSKY, OH
Fox17

Big Lake Brewing kicks off 'Haze Craze Weekend'

HOLLAND, Mich. — Big Lake Brewing in Holland is hosting "Haze Craze Weekend" April 21-24. General manager Jeff Genova joins us on FOX 17 Morning News to share more about the event. Find more information here.
HOLLAND, MI
US 103.1

12 Places in Michigan to Take a Hot Air Balloon Ride

If you've got the itch to soar high in the sky over Michigan this summer, we've got you covered here with our list of places that offer hot air balloon rides. I can honestly say, I've never taken a hot air balloon ride in my life. I've always wanted to but my fear of heights always gets in the way. However, this summer I promised my girlfriend and son that I would put my fear aside and we would all take a hot air balloon ride together.
MICHIGAN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The Long Drive-In Shares Plans for Opening in 2022

If the spring weather has you itching to attend an outdoor drive-in movie. you won't have to wait much longer. The Long Drive-In has announced its opening plans for 2022. The iconic outdoor theater in Long Prairie stirred up some excitement on Facebook over the weekend sharing that their plan was to stock the shelves and prepare the grounds for opening in "early" April:
MOVIES
WOOD

Hidden Creek offers active lifestyle living options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have your kids moved away? Are you thinking that your current home has a little too much space? Has the time come for you to consider moving out of your home and into a more manageable space? If that’s the case, there’s a great community in Holland you may want to check out! It’s called Hidden Creek and Terri shows us their active lifestyle options!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

24th Walk For Wishes helps grant wishes to kids in Michigan

(WXYZ) — A special event is returning to the Detroit Zoo after going virtual for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's the 24th annual Walk for Wishes, and I'm honored to be emceeing the event again, which helps raise money to grant wishes to kids facing life-threatening illnesses. The best part? Meeting the amazing wish kids and their families.
DETROIT, MI
UPMATTERS

State weighs in on bird feeder recommendations in response to avian influenza

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – While Michigan continues to respond to detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), officials with the Michigan DNR are releasing recommendations on the best approach to keep yourself, poultry flocks, and wild bird populations safe. The DNR says the issue is increasing in importance as passerines, including many songbird species, are making their spring migration back to Michigan and seeking out food sources like backyard bird feeders.
MICHIGAN STATE

