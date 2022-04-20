ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Deputy mayor of Mariupol asks for more military aid: "Situation has changed"

CBS News
 2 days ago

1d ago

Now it is the Ukraine's turn, and Russia will regret the standards they set in the war with their illegal invasion. Illegal weapons, targeting and kidnapping civilians, looting, and intentional destruction of monuments and culture are all justified by Russia's behavior. The Ukraine now has ag drones and can bathe Russia in Chernobyl dust. ....Russians now get to live in fear . The Ukrainians will be  better at creating fear.

CBS News

Latest U.S. weapons assistance arrives in Ukraine

The first shipments of the latest round of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine, which includes heavier weapons systems, started arriving in the region over the weekend, according to the Pentagon. The recently approved $800 million in security assistance includes Howitzer artillery systems, 40,000 artillery rounds, armored personnel vehicles and other...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin will have to bring his invasion of Ukraine to a halt, says ex-US general: ‘He has no choice’

Vladimir Putin could soon be forced to bring to an end his month-long unprovoked assault on Ukraine amid heavy troop losses in a campaign that has lost momentum, says a former US general.Retired US Army Brig Gen Kevin Ryan, who is also a Russia specialist, says that the Kremlin has “failed to accomplish” its “main military goals” in quickly seizing Kyiv and removing the country’s elected leadership.And now he says that bringing the conflict to an end quickly is the “most likely scenario” more than a month into the attack.“Putin will have to halt his war in Ukraine sooner...
POLITICS
CBS News

