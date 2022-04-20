Ukrainian commander in Mariupol makes last-ditch plea to help save women and children

An asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police made more than 70 calls seeking help from the Home Office and other organisations.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack in June 2020.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have...

IMMIGRATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO