UNION TWP., Pa - A tarp draped on a house in Union Township is a constant reminder a rainy early April day that Patricia Lauch and her family wont soon forget. Under the tarps is a big gaping hole,” said Patricia Lauch of Union Township. "I used to love the rain, now I can't stand the rain. That particular day we would get mostly just a trickle from the Bilco doors to the drain."

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO