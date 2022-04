The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There are a lot of smaller cities across Ontario that get so much hate which I will never understand. There is a misconception, I believe, that everyone is rushing to get out of the city of Windsor, and people who stay there are stuck. From someone who didn't leave the border city until the age of 27, and whose hometown friends and family all still live there, I can tell you this is false. Windsor has so much to offer and there are a number of things I miss.

RESTAURANTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO