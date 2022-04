Strasburg scored a run in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a 5-4 Bull Run District baseball road win over Shenandoah County rival Central on Tuesday night. The Rams lead 4-1 after three innings, but the Falcons tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Strasburg scored the game-winning run in the sixth inning on a Central error, allowing Kendal Sine to score.

STRASBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO