ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Do Charley Horse Cramps Wake You Up at Night? Hydrating Might Help

By Hannah Schneider
Well+Good
Well+Good
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HVoZ_0fEmM5xI00

You could be having the most peaceful, idyllic dream. Then, out of nowhere, it's like an arrow lands on your calf, and you're ripped from slumber: You've got a calf cramp. Some call that cramping a "charley horse" (for reasons undetermined), while others simply curse in cartoonish anguish. Then, your charley horse often disappears as fast as it arrived—and without a trace.

If you've ever had a charley horse, it's not in your head (or your dreams). We did some digging and had an expert break down the possible causes of such a strange and painful sensation.

What causes a charley horse

Muscle cramps come in all shapes and sizes, and a charley horse is a sudden, involuntary muscle contraction of one or more of your calf muscles, according to the Mayo Clinic. Here's the thing: They're typically harmless, aside from the momentary pain and torment they cause. However mild they can be considered, the acute pain can be intense and can make it temporarily impossible to move whatever muscle is cramping, the Mayo Clinic says.

Muscle cramps, including your pesky charley horse, are often caused by overuse, improper sitting or lying position, or muscle strain, the Mayo Clinic says; however, they can also be caused by dehydration. This is because your muscles require water and electrolytes (i.e., essential minerals like magnesium, sodium, calcium, potassium and phosphate, that have an electric charge) to function properly. These minerals help balance fluids in your body, they transport nutrients and waste, cause muscle contractions, and balance your pH. When dehydrated, your electrolyte levels can become imbalanced, and your muscles may contract. This is why drinking water can help reduce and prevent cramps, says Andrea Paul, MD, physician and staff medical advisor at Illuminate Labs.

Other causes of cramps can include narrowed blood vessels or pinched nerves, according to the Mayo Clinic. Readjusting your sleeping or sitting position might help.

Here’s how to find calf cramp relief

When a charley horse strikes, it can feel like someone is twisting your muscle for fun, but it's important not to panic. Panicking from the pain can make the cramp hurt worse, says Dr. Paul. When you writhe in pain, you contract your muscles. What you need here, during an acute charley horse, is to relax and allow the muscle to unclench. Tensing up an already contracting muscle will at best make the cramp last longer and at worst heighten the pain, she explains. Instead, taking deep breaths and trying to relax your body can help your muscles unclench and give you peace.

Once your charley horse pain lessons, the National Library of Medicine recommends applying a warm or cold compress or drinking a glass of water to relieve any residual soreness and prevent the cramp from coming back. However, if the cramp does not go away and happens very frequently— seeking medical treatment is recommended.

Most of the time, these cramps are just random acts of muscle contraction that hurt really bad. Hopefully, with some deep breathing and some extra water, they’ll vanish as fast as they arrived, so you can drift back to sleep peacefully.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Waking Up To Pee in the Middle of the Night Way Too Often? You May Need More of This Nutrient

Being forced to peel yourself away from the warm comfort of your bed is never a particularly welcome occasion, but it's certainly made even less ideal when it happens in the middle of the night—and over and over again. Sure, many of us have the urge to go to the bathroom at some point while we’re sleeping, but if this disruption is becoming more frequent than normal, you may be dealing with a condition known as nocturia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Cramps#Charley Horse#Muscle Soreness#Muscle Contraction#The Mayo Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Fort Worth

Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

A young man’s life completely changed and he is now unable to speak, walk or take care of himself after he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived in April last year. Speaking to Insider a year after the incident, the girlfriend who brought him to the hospital blames doctors because they failed to treat him properly as he was diagnosed with migraine and sent home even though it was later discovered he suffered serious stroke.
HEALTH
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Shares How Much Avocado To Eat To Boost Your Heart Health

The quantity of love the world has for avocados is immeasurable, but according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), we've found a little more to love about the creamy green in fruit in the last two decades. The U.S. consumption of avocados per capita has tripled over the last two decades and we've all reaped the health rewards of the many slices of avocado toast we've consumed. But if you're wondering if your love for avocados translates to actual heart health, the answer may just be yes, according to a new study.
HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

“It’s miraculous except it’s actually real medicine and real science”, COVID-ill mother, who doesn’t remember giving birth after a long battle with the virus that nearly took her life, is reunited with her baby

The lucky mother of two is finally reunited with her baby daughter and her family after a long battle with COVID-19 that nearly took her life. The woman, who was not vaccinated against COVID-19 when she got sick, reportedly spent more than 40 days on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma. After months in the hospital and the inpatient rehabilitation facility, doctors gave the mom the green light to go home to her kids.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
Wyoming News

The bears are waking up from hibernation. Don't invite them to your home

Harrisburg, Pa. -- Black bears are beginning to emerge from their winter dens and foraging for food -- and your trash is their treasure. Since natural food resources are lacking during this time of year, bears are going to be raiding bird feeders, trash cans, and outdoor pets' food. The Pennsylvania Game Commission recommends keeping bear snacks indoors when possible to avoid unwanted bear invasions. Items like dog food or bird feeders should be brought inside at night or removed entirely if bears keep appearing. ...
ANIMALS
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Well+Good

What Those Walking Stats on Your Smartphone Truly Say About Your Overall Health

At the end of the day, like a lot of us, I make a bad habit of lying on my couch and mindlessly opening up apps on my phone. Once I've gotten bored with Instagram and Strava, I'll often open my iPhone’s Health app to check out my daily stats. I'll browse through my time in bed, step count, and heart rate variability, and then I'll scroll down through all the gait analysis numbers—but to be honest, that's all they really are to me: numbers. I don't know what to look for, or what the stats truly say. Does having a 25.9 percent double support time mean I'm bad at walking?
HEALTH
Well+Good

Side Bends Are the Core-Working, Side-Stretching Two-for-One Fitness Move You Need in Your Arsenal

Your obliques are kind of like the two pillars of your core. These key muscles run up and down each side of your body, allowing you to twist and pivot to your heart's desire. On this week's episode of The Right Way, fitness instructor Colette Dong shows you how to do a side bend to strengthen this all-important (but sometimes tricky to target) muscle group.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy