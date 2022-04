It took a special person for Bill Brown to leave a football powerhouse at Potomac High School for a fledging program at Hylton following the 1990 season. The two had known each other since the early 1970s when Brown student taught under Qualls at Rippon Middle School. From there, they coached together at Gar-Field and helped open Potomac in 1979 and turn it into a state title winner and contender in a number of sports.

