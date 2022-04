The current, fourth-generation Ford Transit has been on sale in the U.S. since 2014 for the 2015 model year, which means that it’s getting a bit long in the tooth by automotive standards. However, Ford has no plans to redesign the popular model any time soon, as Ford Authority reported back in September, and the best-selling van continues to rack up awards regardless. The latest comes from Vincentric, which just handed the Ford Transit 350 low-roof rear-wheel drive 130 van its 2022 Best Fleet Value in America Award, an honor that was also recently bestowed upon the 2022 Ford Maverick XL Hybrid, the Ford Transit Connect XL short-wheelbase van, and Ford Super Duty F-350 XL.

