Milwaukee, WI

Michelle Obama's Brother, Sister-In-Law Sue Milwaukee School For Racial Bias

BET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Obama’s brother and sister-in-law, Craig Robinson and Kelly Robinson, sued a Wisconsin private school Monday (April 18) that dismissed their two sons. The Robinsons allege that the University School of Milwaukee removed their children as retaliation for their complaints about racial and socio-economic bias at the elite pre-K-12...

Guest
1d ago

Everything today is considered racist, maybe they were dismissed because the parents were trouble makers.

Eugene Sytek
1d ago

Live just blocks away. It's quite a diverse student body..Solid Institution

