The Warriors/Nuggets series heads to Denver as Nikola Jokić and company look to make it 2-1 as they prepare for Game 3 of this Western Conference first-round matchup!. The Warriors have seemingly regained their championship form. After a rash of injuries, Golden State’s big three — Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green — are back to looking downright nasty as the Warriors have won the first two games of the series by double digits. Wait, did we say big three? We meant big four, because the trio has been joined by ascendent superstar Jordan Poole, who’s scored 59 points in the first two games. Can the Nuggets home crowd help Denver get back in the series, or will the Warriors go up 3-0? We’re about to find out.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 MINUTES AGO