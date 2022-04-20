ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest takeaways from Panthers OC Ben McAdoo on Tuesday

By Anthony Rizzuti
 22 hours ago
The media welcomed in new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo with a sea of intriguing questions on Tuesday. Here are the most notable takeaways from that first presser in Charlotte.

There's still hope for Sam Darnold

When asked if he still sees something special in Darnold, who he commented on in 2018:

“Sam was one of the people that intrigued me to the job, to be honest with you,” he said this afternoon. “I think Sam does have some magic in his game. I think he’s got some athleticism to him. I’m excited to work with Sam, and we’ve been working the last few days here to kinda get up to speed on the offense. And he’s shown flashes of being a good player in this league. And working together, hopefully we can get that to show up more consistently.”

He wants to swing for the fences if drafting a QB

When asked if readiness plays a factor in drafting a quarterback:

“I’m a big swing-for-the-fences kind of guy,” he said of his desired traits. “So just ’cause you’re ready, it doesn’t mean you’re gonna be the best. But ready does factor in some scenarios. I think that experience obviously helps, more games ya play helps. I think your experiences under what type of system you played in may help some guys over others. And I also think maybe experiences in all-star games may help some guys over others. But at the end of the day, you have to pick a player that you’re gonna be happy with at that position for, hopefully, the next decade. Then readiness, it plays a part, but it’s not everything.”

He won't look to overhaul the offensive identity

When asked if the offensive identity needs a complete teardown or augmentation:

“It’s not a teardown to me in any stretch of the imagination. We have good players here. And I didn’t come here to lose. I believe in, like I said earlier, I believe in the brand, I believe in Coach’s [Matt Rhule] plan to win. Now, the foundation’s there. The wins may not have been there yet, but the foundation’s there and I see an avenue to win. When we go on the field, we just have to ask the players to do what they do best. And you’re gonna throw the ball at times a little more than you’re gonna run it. You’re gonna run it at times more than you’re gonna throw it. But it has to be a decision, you can’t be forced to do those things. You have to do them on your terms. And we will be physical, we will be heavy-handed. But you can do that in a variety of different run concepts. It doesn’t have to be one.”

