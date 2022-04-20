ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WEATHER ALERT: Strong Winds And Heavy Rain Today At Lake Of The Ozarks

lakeexpo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Strong winds and heavy rainfall are on tap for the Lake of the Ozarks area today. A wind advisory is currently in effect from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m....

www.lakeexpo.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Storms and heavy rain for Wednesday morning commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The storm system that brought tornadoes to Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi moves into north Georgia late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It should weaken as it moves through, but downpours with lightning are likely, and there is a low risk of severe storms late Tuesday night and Wednesday. The greatest threat of strong to severe storms is south and east of Atlanta where there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. There is a low to moderate risk of strong straight-line winds in those areas, and a very low risk of isolated tornadoes. The severe risk is a level 1 out of 5 in most of north Georgia north of I-85.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Today will begin mild in the 60s, with a mix of sun and clouds. By the late afternoon, clouds will move out and temperatures will warm well above normal, into the low and mid 80s. FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunshine to round out the workweek, as temperatures keep climbing. Highs will be above normal again […]
ENVIRONMENT

