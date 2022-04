Brown County outfielder Hayden Weise (left) collides with second baseman Tyce Fullerton as they try to catch a pop fly in the first inning of a baseball game at Triopia on Tuesday. (Dennis Mathes)

Brown County baseball players Hayden Weise and Tyce Fullerton collided as they tried to catch a pop fly in the first inning of Tuesday's game at Triopia.

Second baseman Tyce Fullerton drifted out to make the catch, as outfielder Hayden Weise came up from behind.

The two players collided, but Weise veered to his right and rolled down to minimize the impact, falling to the grass -- feet up. Neither player was injured on the play.