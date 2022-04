We're finally within striking distance of the 2022 NFL Draft with the league's annual selection process beginning next week. The Indianapolis Colts got raked over the coals early in the free-agent period for having critical needs but not signing any big fish (although they made a pair of huge trades) but now when you look at their offseason, the importance of this upcoming draft class isn't as heavy. Now, they can use the draft to fortify the roster rather than having to plug leaks.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO