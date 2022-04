Volvo electric vehicles will soon be able to charge at Starbucks ChargePoint locations. Anders Gustafsson, head of the Americas for Volvo Cars, Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer, and Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint, joined Cheddar News Wrap to talk about their joint effort to provide more accessibility for electric vehicle charging. “When you pull into the Starbucks, you pull into the parking lot and the chargers will be set up right there so you can pull in, plug in your car, walk into the Starbucks," said Kobori. "And it's a safe location to recharge, to connect to the Internet while you're charging."

ECONOMY ・ 28 DAYS AGO