Alliance High students score well at jobs program event

Students in Alliance City Schools’ Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates program had success at a recent program in Akron.

Eleven students competed this month at the 35th annual Career Development Conference at the John S. Knight Center. Students showcase their skills in twelve events centered on “soft skills” required to get and keep a quality job.

Throughout the year, the group participates in various community service projects.

In the Students for Service competition, two student delegates detail projects for a panel of judges. Alliance delegates Zhaniyah Wood and Curtis Royster finished first in the competition.

Seniors Jessica Myers, Bridgette Runion and Olivia Chiporo placed first in Team Challenge. Trinity Ford submitted the winning conference cover design. Bri’Onna Hill won first place in Public Speaking and delivered her winning speech to the more than 400 attendees as the close of the conference.

These students will travel May 2 to Columbus to compete against JOG students from across the state.

The mission of Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates is to assist disadvantaged youth into adulthood. JOG annually provides evidence-based services to more than 500 youth ages 16 to 24 in Summit, Stark, Medina and Trumbull counties. The local program is an affiliate of Jobs for America’s Graduates.

