Alliance, OH

Alliance High students score well at jobs program event

By The Alliance Review
 1 day ago
Students in Alliance City Schools’ Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates program had success at a recent program in Akron.

Eleven students competed this month at the 35th annual Career Development Conference at the John S. Knight Center. Students showcase their skills in twelve events centered on “soft skills” required to get and keep a quality job.

Throughout the year, the group participates in various community service projects.

In the Students for Service competition, two student delegates detail projects for a panel of judges. Alliance delegates Zhaniyah Wood and Curtis Royster finished first in the competition.

Seniors Jessica Myers, Bridgette Runion and Olivia Chiporo placed first in Team Challenge. Trinity Ford submitted the winning conference cover design. Bri’Onna Hill won first place in Public Speaking and delivered her winning speech to the more than 400 attendees as the close of the conference.

These students will travel May 2 to Columbus to compete against JOG students from across the state.

The mission of Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates is to assist disadvantaged youth into adulthood. JOG annually provides evidence-based services to more than 500 youth ages 16 to 24 in Summit, Stark, Medina and Trumbull counties. The local program is an affiliate of Jobs for America’s Graduates.

WHAV

Pentucket Regional High School Students Score Big at DECA State Career Development Conference

Pentucket Regional High School’s DECA chapter recently achieved several honors at the 63rd annual Massachusetts DECA State Career Development Conference. Hannah Linehan, a senior from Merrimac, earned State Champion honors in Financial Consulting. For the second consecutive year, Linehan will represent Pentucket at the International Career Development Conference, being held April 23-26 in Atlanta, Ga.
MERRIMAC, MA
Cape Gazette

Racial justice alliance awards Beacon Middle students

The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice recently honored Beacon Middle students Carter Gibbons and Cianna Steer for their leadership, improvement, effort and excellence. Carter Gibbons is a school leader who unites classmates, helps peers who need assistance and brings humor to the classroom. Without being asked, Carter often jumps...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cleveland.com

Fifth Third Bank raises minimum pay to $20 an hour, giving at least 500 northern Ohio workers a raise

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Fifth Third Bank will raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour, giving employees in Cleveland and elsewhere a raise. Fifth Third announced Monday that it will raise its minimum wage beginning July 4 and adjust wages to the four job levels above the bank’s new minimum wages. The company said more than 40% of its workforce will see a pay increase midyear.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTAP

Lucy Scott signs with Ohio State University

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Lucy Scott, a senior from Marietta high school has officially signed with The Ohio State University to continue her rowing career at the collegiate level. After only beginning her rowing career a year ago, Lucy’s hard work has now paid off as she will be continuing...
MARIETTA, OH
