Sweet 16! Rutgers baseball is streaking with midweek win over Iona

Winning, a wise man once said, is contagious. If that is the case then Rutgers baseball is downright viral. The Scarlet Knights have now won 16 games in a row with a Tuesday home win over Iona.

The 19-1 win over the Gaels lifts the Scarlet Knights to 32-6 on the season. The Big Ten program is now 13-0 at home.

Next up for Rutgers baseball is Princeton on Wednesday afternoon then a three-game homestand against Iowa over the weekend. Rutgers is No. 40 in the nation in the latest RPI update.

Wyatt Parliament pitched 5.2 innings to improve to 4-0 on the season. He didn’t allow a run and gave up just two hits.

Rutgers had 18 hits, with six batters collecting multiple hits against Iona. Chris Brito led the way going 4-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Rutgers baseball is looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.

The game started strong with Rutgers taking a 3-0 lead after the first inning and then taking on 11 more runs in the second inning.

The Scarlet Knights are on the cusp of the top 25, having received votes in the latest USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll.