STATUS REPORT, pres. by HSS: Hartford Athletic vs. New York Red Bulls

It is finally game week for the Albany Empire. They have their home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. as they host the Carolina Cobras at the MVP Arena. We have had on head coach Tom Menas every Monday since March 7th at 12 noon. He has been fired up and constantly says how he feels that the Empire will repeat as champions and he also says with extreme confidence that the Empire are the best team in the conference by far. I expect some really big crowds to turn out for the Empire as Albany Arena Football fans are very passionate. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO