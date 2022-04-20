ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

STATUS REPORT, pres. by HSS: Hartford Athletic vs. New York Red Bulls

newyorkredbulls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Red Bulls (3-2-2, 11 pts.) will open up their 2022 Lamar...

www.newyorkredbulls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

Can The Albany Empire Repeat As Champions In 2022?

It is finally game week for the Albany Empire. They have their home opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. as they host the Carolina Cobras at the MVP Arena. We have had on head coach Tom Menas every Monday since March 7th at 12 noon. He has been fired up and constantly says how he feels that the Empire will repeat as champions and he also says with extreme confidence that the Empire are the best team in the conference by far. I expect some really big crowds to turn out for the Empire as Albany Arena Football fans are very passionate. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy