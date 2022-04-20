ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Mertens retires from match in Istanbul due to leg injury

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — Top-seeded Elise Mertens retired from her opening match at the clay-court Istanbul Championship on Wednesday because of a leg injury.

The 26-year-old Belgian was losing 7-5, 4-1 to Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson when she retired with pain in her right leg. Mertens was runner-up to Sorana Cirstea last year.

Croatian player Petra Martic upset fourth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Later, Cirstea faces Dutch player Arantxa Rus in the second round. The 32-year-old Romanian last year ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title when she upset Mertens in the final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Ap#Belgian#Croatian#Dutch#Romanian
NBC Sports

Sorana Cirstea wins to open title defense in Istanbul

ISTANBUL — Defending champion Sorana Cirstea won her opening match at the Istanbul Championship, beating Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 6-4, 6-1. The 32-year-old Romanian ended a 13-year wait for her second career singles title last year when she upset Elise Mertens in the final. The second-seeded Cirstea next faces Dutch player Arantxa Rus at the the clay-court competition.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tennis world No 1 Novak Djokovic slams Wimbledon's 'CRAZY' decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players 'as a child of war in Serbia'... and says 'politics shouldn't interfere with sport'

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has slammed Wimbledon organisers for their 'crazy' decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Djokovic, the defending Wimbledon men's singles champion, said he 'cannot support' the move from the All England Club, warning it...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Novak Djokovic slams Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players

Novak Djokovic has hit back at Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players over the invasion of Ukraine, describing the move as "crazy." Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that it had barred all Russian and Belarusian players from this year's championships due to the invasion. The grass-court Grand Slam is...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Raducanu, Swiatek ease to victories at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased past Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The eighth-seeded Raducanu next faces Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch for the chance to play top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Earlier Wednesday, Swiatek stretched...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Bianca Andreescu speaks on facing Aryna Sabalenka in Stuttgart

Former world No. 4 Bianca Andreescu got emotional during her first match of the season as she was happy to be back to playing and enjoying herself on the court again. Andreescu, now ranked at No. 121 in the world, kicked off her 2022 season this week in Stuttgart after being awarded a wildcard into the tournament.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins in 3 sets in opener at Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain — Playing on home soil for the first time in nearly a year, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in his opening match at the Barcelona Open. The 11th-ranked Spaniard, seeking his third title in 2022, improved to 19-3 this season. He was coming off an early exit in Monte Carlo after winning in Rio de Janeiro and Miami.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Belgrade 2022: Novak Djokovic's MATCH POINT

After a hard-fought and painful match, world number one Novak Djokovic came back to success. The tennis player is trying to recover his lost form, but he is still far from the athlete who only touched the victory of the Grand Slam last year. Djokovic wins the Serbian derby in...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

861K+
Followers
419K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy