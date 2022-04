We all know football is King in Texas and most kids that play football also play baseball during the spring. So it's no big surprise that a lot of these players can not only throw or catch a football but can also get busy on the diamond. Here's a wild video of a pitcher probably utilizing his football skills in a show of poor sportsmanship at a game in Weatherford, Texas that could land him in hot water with law enforcement. But I will say this, Nolan Ryan would be proud.

WEATHERFORD, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO