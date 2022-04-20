ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lawro's predictions: Man City v Brighton

BBC
 1 day ago

Brighton are very good defensively and they have hit a bit of form, with good wins over Arsenal...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man City break down stubborn Brighton to maintain title charge

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table, restoring the single point lead over Liverpool and, better still for Pep Guardiola’s side, they might have successfully navigated one of their more difficult remaining assignments. Brighton and Hove Albion arrived with a formidable away record, both according to form and across the season as a whole, and held out for the best part of an hour before the bounces went the champions’ way.Until Riyad Mahrez’s second-half opener, it had threatened to be a nervous night at the Etihad. They all are to an extent at this stage of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If we don't win all the games, Liverpool will be champions': Man City need to be PERFECT to win the title, insists Pep Guardiola after beating Brighton... as he hails Jurgen Klopp's side as 'one of the best teams in the history of football'

Pep Guardiola maintained that Manchester City have to complete a perfect run-in if they are to hold off Liverpool in the pulsating title race. The defending Premier League champions overcame Brighton with three second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. The Etihad Stadium was nervous before Mahrez's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Pep Guardiola
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-0 Brighton

Manchester City 3, Riyad Mahrez 53’, Phil Foden 65’, Bernardo Silva 82’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have earned a great win on the backs of great performances from most of our stars. Manchester City win after playing a real nice and professional match. They deserved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City 3-0 Brighton: Pep Guardiola's side roar back into form with second-half blitz of Seagulls to go back above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League, with Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all on target

So the dynamic of the Premier League title race has changed once again. Manchester City went in to this game trailing Liverpool for the first time in months. Failure to win would have felt like a savage blow. Instead victory has changed the feel once again and not only because City have their noses in front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Arsenal#Tottenham
The Independent

Everton vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Frank Lampard’s Everton host Leicester in the Premier League tonight in the search of back-to-back league wins. The Toffee’s side beat Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United last time out thanks to Anthony Gordon’s 27th-minute goal, which took a heavy deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, a win which could prove priceless in their battle to avoid relegation.The Toffee’s find now themselves three points above Burnley in 18th, with a game in hand on the Clarets. Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester were denied a point away at Newcastle on Sunday after Bruno Guimaraes scored a 95th-minute winner for the Magpies.Here’s everything you need to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Everton inch closer to safety as Richarlison rescues last-gasp point against Leicester

Everton’s season has been beset by injuries but they can be grateful for injury time at Goodison Park. Their winners against Arsenal and Newcastle came deep in added time and, with 91 minutes on the clock, Leicester were leading. Then Richarlison scuffed in a first home league goal since December. Everton may not have deserved a point, but it may prove priceless.It moved them four clear of Burnley and took them into territory they have not charted since September: they have gone two games unbeaten. And if that illustrates how sorry their season has been, Goodison may wonder if a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City and Liverpool have changed what it means to be in a title race

We have been here before. Six games left to go. Two brilliant contenders. Zero margin for error. A Premier League title race that nobody deserves to lose but that only one team can win. It is the 2018-19 run-in all over again. The only difference this time, as mentioned, is that we have been here before.It is a testament to Manchester City and Liverpool’s era-defining quality that they are setting a scarcely-believable standard for a second time.The 2018-19 run-in was an extraordinary climax - Liverpool winning their last nine games, City winning their last 14 - and the highest-quality title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City Take Down Brighton, 3-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City returned to winning ways and the top of the Premier League with a secure victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium. Goals and performances from Bernardo Siva, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez made it an easy night after a pretty nervy opening 50 minutes. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Southampton: How to watch, team news, stream link

Burnley vs Southampton will be a tense occasion at Turf Moor on Thursday (watch live, 2:45pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as the managerless hosts desperately need a win to give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League. Following their 1-1 draw at West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester City wake up against Brighton to take lead from Liverpool in Premier League title race

MANCHESTER, England -- Pressure? What pressure?. Manchester City watched Liverpool take top spot in the Premier League table on Tuesday night and then promptly claimed it back. For now it's as you were in the title race with six games to go, although Pep Guardiola and his players were reminded by Brighton & Hove Albion that these next four weeks will not be straightforward.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy