Lawro's predictions: Man City v Brighton

Everton’s season has been beset by injuries but they can be grateful for injury time at Goodison Park. Their winners against Arsenal and Newcastle came deep in added time and, with 91 minutes on the clock, Leicester were leading. Then Richarlison scuffed in a first home league goal since December. Everton may not have deserved a point, but it may prove priceless.It moved them four clear of Burnley and took them into territory they have not charted since September: they have gone two games unbeaten. And if that illustrates how sorry their season has been, Goodison may wonder if a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO