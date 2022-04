Leaked images and video show exciting redesigns for the DJI Mini 3 and DJI Mini 3 Pro – with a possible launch on 28 April. It looks like the drone giant, DJI could be getting ready to announce their new generation of consumer drones, which we believe will be called the DJI Mini 3 and DJI Mini 3 Pro. So the big news in the rumors is that the DJI Mini 2 will be updated with not one but two models, following leaked images and video of the device in action. The rumor mill is also suggesting that 28 April will be the official launch date.

