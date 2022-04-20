ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avlon: Title 42 'is not evidence of open borders, it is just the opposite'

CNN's John Avlon looks at the Trump administration's immigration restriction measure, Title 42. President Biden plans to retire it, but is receiving push back from Republicans and some Democrats.

