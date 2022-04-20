New LTC soccer coach named

Lincoln Trail College has a new head soccer coach.

The Illinois Eastern Community College Board officially hired Alexandre Morais as men’s and women’s soccer coach at LTC during its meeting at Frontier Community College, Fairfield, Tuesday.

Morais replaces Blake Ordell, who resigned in January. He takes over the position June 1.

The IECC trustees handled several other personnel matters during the meeting.

Jandi Cravens was hired as an office assistant at LTC, Ken Anderson was hired as CETL Instructional Designer for the district office in Olney and James Glash was employed as head men’s basketball coach at Olney Central College, all effective April 2.

Curtis Miller was hired as a college admission representative at OCC, effective May 11, and Billy Fornwalt is a new truck driving instructor at Wabash Valley College, effective May 16.

Resignations were accepted from OCC Director of Instructional Services Sheri Gray, effective Aug. 1; OCC TRIO Upward Bound Counselor Taylor Held, effective April 5; Frontier Community College Student Services Specialist Amy Hohlbaugh, effective May 13, 2022; Lucas Harms as Custodian at WVC, effective March 29; and FCC Information Systems Technician Terry Chrtt, effective May 14.

The board also accepted a retirement from Sandra Craig as director of the Learning Resource Center at WVC, effective Aug. 1.

Raechel Hnetkovsky was seated as the student trustee. Hnetkovsky is a student at FCC. She thanked the board for the opportunity to represent the students of the district.

Also during the meeting, trustees approved a new policy concerning COVID-19 leave and made revisions to the policy that addresses students who repeat courses at IECC.

Affiliation agreements were approved with Robinson Rehab and Nursing, formerly Cotillion Ridge; Horizon Health Community Hospital; and Horizon Health at Fox River.

An increase in the truck driving program fee was approved to reflect the current cost of operating a semi-truck.

Changes were also approved to the list of specific programs that are assessed a Student Professional Liability Fee.

In other action Tuesday evening, the board awarded a bid to D&R Bennett Inc. for resurfacing of the WVC gymnasium floor.

The next regular board meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at LTC.