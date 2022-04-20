ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IL

New LTC soccer coach named

By By Randy Harrison
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057Re9_0fEm7s2G00

Lincoln Trail College has a new head soccer coach.
The Illinois Eastern Community College Board officially hired Alexandre Morais as men’s and women’s soccer coach at LTC during its meeting at Frontier Community College, Fairfield, Tuesday.
Morais replaces Blake Ordell, who resigned in January. He takes over the position June 1.
The IECC trustees handled several other personnel matters during the meeting.
Jandi Cravens was hired as an office assistant at LTC, Ken Anderson was hired as CETL Instructional Designer for the district office in Olney and James Glash was employed as head men’s basketball coach at Olney Central College, all effective April 2.
Curtis Miller was hired as a college admission representative at OCC, effective May 11, and Billy Fornwalt is a new truck driving instructor at Wabash Valley College, effective May 16.
Resignations were accepted from OCC Director of Instructional Services Sheri Gray, effective Aug. 1; OCC TRIO Upward Bound Counselor Taylor Held, effective April 5; Frontier Community College Student Services Specialist Amy Hohlbaugh, effective May 13, 2022; Lucas Harms as Custodian at WVC, effective March 29; and FCC Information Systems Technician Terry Chrtt, effective May 14.
The board also accepted a retirement from Sandra Craig as director of the Learning Resource Center at WVC, effective Aug. 1.
Raechel Hnetkovsky was seated as the student trustee. Hnetkovsky is a student at FCC. She thanked the board for the opportunity to represent the students of the district.
Also during the meeting, trustees approved a new policy concerning COVID-19 leave and made revisions to the policy that addresses students who repeat courses at IECC.
Affiliation agreements were approved with Robinson Rehab and Nursing, formerly Cotillion Ridge; Horizon Health Community Hospital; and Horizon Health at Fox River.
An increase in the truck driving program fee was approved to reflect the current cost of operating a semi-truck.
Changes were also approved to the list of specific programs that are assessed a Student Professional Liability Fee.
In other action Tuesday evening, the board awarded a bid to D&R Bennett Inc. for resurfacing of the WVC gymnasium floor.
The next regular board meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at LTC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Ledger

State champion girls basketball coach leaves Brimfield for same job at Canton

Maribeth Dura is the new Canton girls basketball coach, approved at Monday's school board meeting. The longtime Brimfield coach was listed on the April agenda as an "effective immediately" hire by the Canton Union School District 66. Dura led Brimfield to the Class 1A state championship last month, bringing the Peoria County school the program's first state title and finishing the season 32-4. ...
CANTON, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Age only a number for Decatur Senior Olympics competitors

DECATUR — Paul Carlton, 69, enjoys shooting hoops, running and playing a round of pickleball, but it’s not just to stay in shape. The social side is also a draw. “Old people like to talk to each other,” he said. Throughout the week, local senior citizens have...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Fairfield, IL
Sports
City
Fairfield, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Olney, IL
WQAD

Community remembers former Davenport Central track and cross country coach Ira Dunsworth

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Former track and cross country coach Ira Dunsworth led Davenport Central to 15 state championships and was a four-time Iowa Coach of the Year. "He was the ultimate mentor. There was not a person that he did not listen to or would not come talk to," Assumption Track and Field Coach Tim O'Neill said. "The relationships he had with coaches is one thing, but he really sought out certain kids and followed their careers. Not just while they were here and their prep years, but collegiately and even post collegiately. He was very well in tune with what was going on in track and field and all the kids in this area."
DAVENPORT, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Senior care residents support CNA softball player

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents at a local senior care facility came out to support one of their favorite CNA’s today at her softball game Tuesday, April 19. A dozen people from Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Chillicothe made the trip to Illinois Central College to see CNA Hanna Evans pitch and bat for the Cougars.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for April 19, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington scored a run in the 8th inning to beat Morton, 1-0, in a first-place showdown in Mid-Illini Conference baseball at Wisher Field on Tuesday. Metamora beat Dunlap, 4-3, to keep pace with Washington. Both schools are undefeated in Mid-Illini play. Normal Community, Limestone, IVC, Brimfield and Midwest Central were among […]
WASHINGTON, IL
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
717
Followers
339
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy