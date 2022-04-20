ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

By Scott Levine
 1 day ago

What happened

Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. The road isn't any smoother today for investors in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer; an analyst's bearish take on the stock is contributing to its downward movement.

As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%.

So what

Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95. According to Thefly.com, Rakesh predicates the lower price target on the belief that the company is "growing through a grueling learning phase reflective of EV start-ups."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GontQ_0fEm7ggm00

Image source: Getty Images.

Rakesh's price target revision isn't drastic, but it's the second pessimistic take on the stock this week. On Monday, an analyst at Piper Sandler , Alexander Potter, slashed his price target to $112 from $130.

But it's not merely the lower price targets that are likely motivating investors to exit their positions -- it's also commentary from the company's C-suite. Earlier this week , Rivian's CEO, RJ Scaringe, discussed how the industry is poised to suffer from a battery supply shortage. Investors had high hopes that Rivian would be able to charge ahead with ramping up production, but an inability to source batteries for its vehicles could be disastrous.

Now what

Savvy investors know that Wall Street's time horizons and the related price targets often belie the promise of long-term holding periods. Therefore, it's always prudent to take analysts' price targets with a grain or two of salt. However, the red flag Scaringe has raised regarding the battery supply is a material issue that could adversely affect the company's growth prospects , and it's something investors should certainly follow closely.

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

#Rivian Automotive#Rivn#Ev#Thefly Com#Getty Images#Piper Sandler
Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Here's Why AMC And GameStop Shares Are Falling

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower, possibly on profit-taking, after both stocks rallied this week. GameStop shares were otherwise trading sharply higher Wednesday after Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 additional shares of the company’s common stock. AMC Entertainment shares were also trading higher during Wednesday’s session on above-average volume amid an increase in retail investor interest.
