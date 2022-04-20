Washington County Fair schedule includes Walker Hayes concert, military tribute

The Washington County Fair is back this weekend with the usual food vendors, concerts, petting zoo and more.

Wednesday Fair Activities

Military Veterans Wall of Honor

Southern Utahns submitted photos of military family members to be showcased on a wall at the fair. Though submissions are now closed, they were open to anyone.

If you go

What: Military Veterans Wall of Honor

Military Veterans Wall of Honor When: Wednesday, April 20 through Saturday, April 23 during fair hours.

Wednesday, April 20 through Saturday, April 23 during fair hours. Where: Harmony Building #4 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737

Harmony Building #4 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737 Cost: Free with gate admission fee

Free with gate admission fee Online: http://washcofair.net/events/military-veterans-wall-of-honor-2022-04-21/

Thursday Fair Activities

Honoring Our Veterans

Vietnam Veterans of Southern Utah have the opportunity to be recognized at the fair on Thursday with their fellow veterans, as well as receive a certificate for their service. Family members and any Vietnam veterans are welcome.

If you go

What: Honoring Our Veterans

Honoring Our Veterans When: Thursday, April 21 from 10-11 a.m.

Thursday, April 21 from 10-11 a.m. Where: Large Outdoor Arena # 3 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737

Large Outdoor Arena # 3 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737 Cost: Free excluding the entrance fee

Free excluding the entrance fee Online: http://washcofair.net/events/honoring-our-veterans/

Adult and Youth Literary Showcase

Southern Utahns can read their literary work, including poems, stories and speeches in front of fellow writers and the fair crowds. The Youth Literary Showcase will be directly after the adult showcase.

If you go

What: Adult Literary Showcase

Adult Literary Showcase When: Thursday, April 21 from 3-4 p.m. and 4- 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 21 from 3-4 p.m. and 4- 5 p.m. Where: In the Harmon Building #4 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737

In the Harmon Building #4 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737 Cost: Free, excluding fair admission costs

Free, excluding fair admission costs Online:http://washcofair.net/events/adult-literary-arts-showcase/

Friday Fair Activities

Walker Hayes Concert

Singer and songwriter Walker Hayes will visit Southern Utah for a sold-out show on Friday. Hayes is one of the more prominent artists in today's pop-country music scene, with tickets for the event selling out at record speed.

If you go

What: Walker Hayes Concert

Walker Hayes Concert When: Friday, April 22 from 7-10 p.m.

Friday, April 22 from 7-10 p.m. Where: Large Outdoor Arena #3 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737

Large Outdoor Arena #3 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737 Cost: Tickets are sold out

Tickets are sold out Online:http://washcofair.net/events/walker-hayes-concert/

Junior Rodeo

Little barrel racers, horse riders and sheep wranglers will perform rodeo feats for Southern Utah on Friday. Competitors will range from 0 to 17 in eight different categories.

If you go

What: Junior Rodeo

Junior Rodeo When: Friday, April 22 from 4-10 p.m.

Friday, April 22 from 4-10 p.m. Where: Covered Outdoor Arena #11 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737

Covered Outdoor Arena #11 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737 Cost: Free to attend with a gate admission fee

Free to attend with a gate admission fee Online: http://washcofair.net/events/junior-rodeo/

Saturday Fair Events

Baby Contest

The annual baby contest is back in person at this year's fair for the first time since the pandemic. Infants ages 3 months to 36 months can compete and can win a trophy, too.

If you go

What: Baby Contest

Baby Contest When: Saturday, April 23 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Where: Harmony Building #4 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737

Harmony Building #4 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737 Cost: Free to attend with an admission fee

Free to attend with an admission fee Online:http://washcofair.net/events/baby-contest/

Salsa Contest

Local salsa enthusiasts and restaurants will compete in the annual salsa contest. Divided into two categories — professional and amateur — the contest will feature competitors like Tacos Plaza.

If you go:

What: Salsa Contest

Salsa Contest When: Saturday, April 23 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Where: Harmony Building #4 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737

Harmony Building #4 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737 Cost: Free with gate admission

Free with gate admission Online:http://washcofair.net/events/salsa-contest/

Children’s activities

Petting Zoo: All day (Wednesday through Saturday), located at the indoor arena # 5 at 5500 W 700 S Hurricane UT 84737

Fair Express Train: All day (Wednesday through Saturday), located in the General parking #1

Carnival: All day (Wednesday through Saturday), located in section #12.

4-H Horse Show: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Covered Outdoor Arena # 11

4-H Rabbit Show: 6:30-8 p.m. in Indoor Arena #5

4-H Chicken Show: 8-9 p.m. in Indoor Arena #5

To see a full list of events and maps for the Washington County Fair 2022, visit www.washcofair.net.

