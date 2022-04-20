ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music memorial to honor Franklin police officer, country singer Jeff Carson

By Molly Davis, Nashville Tennessean
A spring music memorial and fundraiser will honor officer Jeff Carson, who died of a heart attack at 58 in March, the Franklin Police Department announced Tuesday.

Country music artists including Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, Ricochet and Craig Campbell will perform at the Nashville Palace for “A Music Memorial For Jeff Carson” at 7 p.m. May 10.

The concert will honor Carson, who was an award-winning country music singer and songwriter before he became a Franklin police officer.

“I am so happy that many of Jeff’s friends and peers are coming out to honor his memory and, at the same time, raise money for this charitable cause,” Carson's wife, Kim Carson, said in a news release. “Jeff would be so thrilled with what we are doing. He loved his country music family, and he loved his law enforcement family, so this will be a really special night.”

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $50 for reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased online at outhousetickets.com.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to Franklin police officers during unexpected life events.

Anyone who cannot attend the concert but would like to donate can do so at carson.givesmart.com.

Reach reporter Molly Davis at mdavis2@gannett.com or on Twitter @mollym_davis.

