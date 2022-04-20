Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Wednesday November 16th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Mid-Season Review, Ilkay Interest, Rico Extension, and More...
It’s your Manchester City headline roundup from Sky Blue News! We’ll be on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule during the World Cup Break. Here’s your Monday dose of all the latest. Ilkay Gundogan pinpoints why Manchester City lost to Brentford - Jack Flintham - Manchester Evening...
SB Nation
Why Are Leicester City Suddenly Good?
Leicester City started the season poorly. How poorly? The defence was the worst in the top four flights of English football. We had amassed a grand total of 1 point from the first 7 matches, Somehow, Brendan Rodgers wasn’t sacked, but there was no lack of voices calling for it. Things were bad enough that people were writing what amounted to eulogies for a club that had been held up as the model for other clubs until recently.
SB Nation
How Cristiano Ronaldo went from Manchester United hero, to burning the club to the ground
If you thought Russell Wilson was the worst signing in recent memory, well, you obviously haven’t kept tabs on what’s happened with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. A once heralded return to Old Trafford has now become the team’s worst nightmare, and it’s worse than you could ever possibly imagine.
SB Nation
USMNT roster’s 2 biggest strengths and 2 biggest weaknesses in World Cup
The dust has settled on a dramatic World Cup roster release for the United States that saw a few surprises. Now that the 26-player squad has been decided, we have a clear picture of what the team will look like when they take the field against Wales in their opening game on Nov. 21.
SB Nation
Liverpool Front Line Expected to Be Bolstered in December
For fans of club football, most international breaks largely revolve around two things; which injured players will be able to recover in the intervening time before club football begins again, and which players will come back injured from playing with their national side. When a World Cup comes up —...
SB Nation
Reading’s Reassuringly Middling 2022/23 Season So Far
As far as mid-season finales go, Saturday’s couldn’t have been much better. A 94th-minute own-goal winner at Hull City brought the curtain down on the first portion of Reading’s 2022/23 league campaign. With 46% of our Championship fixtures now done, it’s time for a month-long break while the Qatar World Cup gets underway.
SB Nation
Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial
Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life. French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.
SB Nation
Former Tottenham star Aaron Lennon announces retirement from football
An era has ended today. Current Burnley midfielder Aaron Lennon, who starred for Tottenham Hotspur for a decade between 2005-2015, has announced his retirement from football. Lennon hangs up his boots at age 35, with his current club topping the Championship table and looking likely for promotion. Lennon made his...
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, November 14
Good morning everyone! I think Emerson has received some brutal and undeserved treatment from Spurs supporters lately, especially on Saturday. So in support of Emerson, every Hoddle pic this week will feature him. A couple of weeks ago I semi-seriously used the phrase “Conte Time” as defined as Spurs scoring...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea captain, habitual winner Gary Cahill has retired
England’s Brave Gary Cahill has called time on his career, having been without a club since getting released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season. His last appearance for the Cherries came back in January. Prior to that, Cahill had spent a couple seasons at Crystal Palace as well, after leaving Chelsea in 2019.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Samuel Chukwueze Race
For Liverpool fans who like to keep an eye on possible targets around Europe based on age and statistical profile, perhaps trying to predict who the club might move for in the future, one name that has seemed an obvious match of late is Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze. The 23-year-old...
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs stadium scran
Well, that was certainly an exciting match. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Leeds United on Saturday in both clubs’ last Premier League match before the winter break to accommodate the World Cup. It was certainly a fun one for the neutrals, and also (I guess) for Tottenham fans — Spurs went down three times to Leeds, but battled back, and thanks to two late goals from Rodrigo Bentancur came away with a thrilling 4-3 win. The result keeps Spurs in the top four in the Premier League table until December, and that should feel pretty good.
SB Nation
Liverpool Return Date After World Cup Confirmed
Liverpool and the rest of club football have began their six week long hiatus as players go off to fight it out in the World Cup. But now we have some confirmation about just what to expect when they return. Trim your tree, hang your stockings, and get your kits...
SB Nation
Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Named as Potential LFC Buyer
Of all the stories to have been broken in recent years, Liverpool Football Club being put up for sale has been arguably the hardest to cover. From the moment David Ornstein suggested Fenway Sports Group was open to a complete ownership sale, the pendulum of this particular story has swung back and forth quickly. Jürgen Klopp then quickly put out remarks in a presser that it was most likely a minority stake, and since then it’s been pretty much full-on chaos, with new potential owners entering and leaving the discussion in the span of a few days, and in some cases, like Mukesh Ambani, hours.
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund urge Jude Bellingham to make a decision on his future after World Cup
The battle lines are slowly being drawn in the “Battle of Bellingham”, slated for next summer’s transfer window, though as it sometimes (often?) happens in such cases, the groundwork laid in the months preceding will decide the ultimate winner. (See: Eden Hazard in 2012 or Erling Haaland in 2022.)
SB Nation
Manchester City: World Cup Primer
Manchester City will have a total of 16 players on the rosters for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter. That marks the largest contribution by any club, Today, let’s take a look at who is on the teams and even make some predictions. Argentina, Julian Alvarez. A...
SB Nation
Van Dijk Reaffirms Liverpool Commitment and Looks Forward to the World Cup
With Liverpool underperforming this season, people have tried to figure out what has gone wrong. One of the scapegoats considered earlier in the fall was Virgil van Dijk. The 31-year-old missed out on the last World Cup with the Netherlands failed to qualify, and it’s possible that Qatar will be his last chance to play in the tournament. Because of this, there have been some who questioned his commitment to Liverpool’s season, suggesting that van Dijk might be more concerned with staying healthy for the World Cup than helping the Reds win.
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola on World Cup, Fitness and much more...
Manchester City head in to the World Cup break in second place of the Premier League. The club let a nice opportunity at home vs Brentford slip and now Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of the break. He touched on aspirations for players, fitness and much more. Let’s check it out-...
SB Nation
The moral dilemma of a Sunderland fan ahead of Qatar 2022
Although I would take Sunderland over England every time, I do still enjoy watching the national side and getting stuck into the big international tournaments. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup about to start though, I’m just not getting the same sense of anticipation this time around – usually by now I cannot wait for the thing to get started, but if anything, I cannot wait for it to be over.
Comments / 0