Roush Review: Claire Foy, Paul Bettany Clash in ‘A Very British Scandal’

By Matt Roush
tvinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a week ago, Netflix dropped the six-part Anatomy of a Scandal. This week: Prime Video dishes the dirt in A Very British Scandal, which at half the length is twice the fun. Notice a gossipy trend here?. With apologies (though not really) to TMZ, no one flings...

