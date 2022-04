On May 13, 2022, Portland Opera will present a special, one-night-only event in celebration of Maestro George Manahan’s tenure as their Music Director. Titled, “The George & Friends Concert,” the PO Chorus and Orchestra will be joined by guest artists and friends of the longtime director, performing arias and ensemble pieces from works such as “Carmen,” “Tannhauser,” “Lakme,” “Candide,” “Sweeney Todd,” and more. Among the featured artists will be mezzo-soprano Susannah Mars, baritone Stephen Powell, tenor Barry Banks, and mezzo Hannah Penn; soprano Nicole Cabell, winner of the 2005 BBC Singer of the World Competition, will also make her debut with the company.

