After tripping, Ray Wylie Hubbard healing and making return trip to Abilene

Let's get to the root of the problem.

Ray Wylie Hubbard certainly did.

The Texas music legend, most famous for writing "Redneck Mother," was scheduled for a return to Abilene on April 23.

Then, in the dark April 11, he tripped on a root on his way to cover his car, with a storm producing hail headed toward Wimberley - 35 miles southwest of Austin.

Hubbard, who is 75, got banged up. Enough to have to cancel some shows.

He tore ligaments in an ankle, sprained "my wrist real bad and scraped off some skin," he said.

But he was quick to confirm that he would be in Abilene for the first time since his third appearance at the Outlaws & Legends Music Festival, in 2018.

"I'm OK," he told the Reporter-News last week, when we called to see how he was doing. He was outfitted with a boot and brace but expected those to be off last weekend.

"The swelling's gone down and I played guitar today.

"I'm doing great. We'll be good to go," he said. "How's Abilene?"

Dry, he was told. Same in Wimberley, which was why a storm rolling in was a big deal.

"I was in hurry," he said.

Ray Wylie and all his friends

Hubbard didn't exactly hurry through the pandemic, but he wasn't sitting still, either.

Since his last visit to Abilene, he has done not one but two albums of his music featuring guest artists. Like, really big artists.

In 2020, he released "Co-Starring," an album project that began before the pandemic silenced the music world. At least most live performances.

"Each song had a different artist on it," he said.

For example, the song "Bad Trick" features Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes and Don Was, a musician (bass) as well as a well-known record producer and executive.

He did "Mississippi John Hurt" with Pam Tillis and "The Messenger" with Tillis and Ronnie Dunn.

Three weeks ago, out came "Co-Starring Too."

He got Willie to sing with him on "Stone Blind Horses." Wynonna Judd's on the recording, too.

Recent Abilene and Outlaws Festival artists include Cody Canada, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers and Band of Heathens, who were in town last month at the Back Porch of Texas.

Ringo even was back for more, joining four other artists including Toto founder Steve Lukather on "Ride or Die."

"I am still making music," Hubbard said, laughing. "Pretty damn good music, if you ask these other guys."

Meet the Beatle

In January 2019, Hubbard got a text message from Ringo.

Basically, if he needed a drummer for his project, be in Los Angeles "next Tuesday at two o'clock."

Hubbard and his wife, Judy, flew out there and were taken to Ringo's home, where he has a studio.

They recorded, just his guitar and Ringo's drums.

So how's Ringo doing? After all, he's 81.

"He's kickin' ass," Hubbard said, adding the former Beatles drummer is taking his All-Starr Band on tour soon. It will feature Lukather, Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Edgar Winter. The 2020 and 2021 tours were canceled due to the pandemic.

"He's in better shape than I am," Hubbard said, laughing.

He has plans to catch the tour at the Greek Theatre in L.A. in October.

After they finished, Ringo asked who else was going to play on the track.

"I said, 'I don't know,'" Hubbard said.

Ringo suggested Was on bass, and his brother-in-law, Walsh, on guitar.

"I called up Chris Robinson and said, 'Hey Chris, I got a track with a Beatle and an Eagle, I need a Crowe,'" Hubbard said.

Robinson contributed his voice.

"I ran into Pam Tillis at the airport and asked if she'd sing on a song. I've known Ronnie Dunn. We've written some songs together," Hubbard said. "It just kinda fell into place, you know.

"That's how it all started."

Let's do it again

There are a number of Texas-based artists on the followup album. Was that a plan?

"Naw, I didn't care where they were from," Hubbard said. "Just as long as they said yes."

The second album also features Kathy Valentine and the Austin girl band "The Bluebonnets." She was the bass player for the Go-Go's.

"It wasn't like these guys are from Texas, I'll put them on there," he said. "It's just each song told me who would sing on it."

"Hellbent for Leather," for example, was meant for Earle.

"If Steve Earle had said no, I probably wouldn't have put that song on the album," Hubbard said. "I had no second choice."

So, Hubbard is bringing all these guys here, right?

He laughed again.

"I can't bring Ringo Starr to Abilene," he said. "I couldn't get them all in the van.

"We can do the songs without them. They are still cool songs."

Still what he loves to do

Hubbard loves being a Texas troubadour.

"It's still a joy to walk out on stage and see people smile, sing along and groove and have fun," he said.

Son Lucas plays guitar in the band, so traveling is more enjoyable, he said.

"It's always a treat to have him around. It's fun and, hopefully, profitable."

Hubbard said two out three ain't bad.

"It's a joy and fun and profitable ... eh, maybe not," he said, laughing.

Writing songs with the likes of Wade Bowen and opening shows for Canada keeps him young and tuned in to today's music.

"These young cats," he said. "I have a lot of respect for those guys."

And they treasure Hubbard, a pioneer in the music they do today.

"I feel very fortunate. I call them my friends," he said of all the artists who are on the "Co-Starring" albums.

Does he realize he's a music all-star?

"I don't really think about it," Hubbard said.

But, he added, he will think about grabbing the flashlight the next time he goes outside on a darky and stormy night in Texas.

Greg Jaklewicz is editor of the Abilene Reporter-News and general columnist.

If You Go

What: Ray Wylie Hubbard, with Waylon Payne and the Self Family

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Frontier Texas!, 625 North First St.

Tickets: Go to lonestardrygoods.com. Admission price is $30, plus fees