ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

After tripping, Ray Wylie Hubbard healing and making return trip to Abilene

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjlnd_0fEm2Xnk00

Let's get to the root of the problem.

Ray Wylie Hubbard certainly did.

The Texas music legend, most famous for writing "Redneck Mother," was scheduled for a return to Abilene on April 23.

Then, in the dark April 11, he tripped on a root on his way to cover his car, with a storm producing hail headed toward Wimberley - 35 miles southwest of Austin.

Hubbard, who is 75, got banged up. Enough to have to cancel some shows.

He tore ligaments in an ankle, sprained "my wrist real bad and scraped off some skin," he said.

But he was quick to confirm that he would be in Abilene for the first time since his third appearance at the Outlaws & Legends Music Festival, in 2018.

"I'm OK," he told the Reporter-News last week, when we called to see how he was doing. He was outfitted with a boot and brace but expected those to be off last weekend.

"The swelling's gone down and I played guitar today.

"I'm doing great. We'll be good to go," he said. "How's Abilene?"

Dry, he was told. Same in Wimberley, which was why a storm rolling in was a big deal.

"I was in hurry," he said.

Ray Wylie and all his friends

Hubbard didn't exactly hurry through the pandemic, but he wasn't sitting still, either.

Since his last visit to Abilene, he has done not one but two albums of his music featuring guest artists. Like, really big artists.

In 2020, he released "Co-Starring," an album project that began before the pandemic silenced the music world. At least most live performances.

"Each song had a different artist on it," he said.

For example, the song "Bad Trick" features Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes and Don Was, a musician (bass) as well as a well-known record producer and executive.

He did "Mississippi John Hurt" with Pam Tillis and "The Messenger" with Tillis and Ronnie Dunn.

Three weeks ago, out came "Co-Starring Too."

He got Willie to sing with him on "Stone Blind Horses." Wynonna Judd's on the recording, too.

Recent Abilene and Outlaws Festival artists include Cody Canada, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers and Band of Heathens, who were in town last month at the Back Porch of Texas.

Ringo even was back for more, joining four other artists including Toto founder Steve Lukather on "Ride or Die."

"I am still making music," Hubbard said, laughing. "Pretty damn good music, if you ask these other guys."

Meet the Beatle

In January 2019, Hubbard got a text message from Ringo.

Basically, if he needed a drummer for his project, be in Los Angeles "next Tuesday at two o'clock."

Hubbard and his wife, Judy, flew out there and were taken to Ringo's home, where he has a studio.

They recorded, just his guitar and Ringo's drums.

So how's Ringo doing? After all, he's 81.

"He's kickin' ass," Hubbard said, adding the former Beatles drummer is taking his All-Starr Band on tour soon. It will feature Lukather, Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Edgar Winter. The 2020 and 2021 tours were canceled due to the pandemic.

"He's in better shape than I am," Hubbard said, laughing.

He has plans to catch the tour at the Greek Theatre in L.A. in October.

After they finished, Ringo asked who else was going to play on the track.

"I said, 'I don't know,'" Hubbard said.

Ringo suggested Was on bass, and his brother-in-law, Walsh, on guitar.

"I called up Chris Robinson and said, 'Hey Chris, I got a track with a Beatle and an Eagle, I need a Crowe,'" Hubbard said.

Robinson contributed his voice.

"I ran into Pam Tillis at the airport and asked if she'd sing on a song. I've known Ronnie Dunn. We've written some songs together," Hubbard said. "It just kinda fell into place, you know.

"That's how it all started."

Let's do it again

There are a number of Texas-based artists on the followup album. Was that a plan?

"Naw, I didn't care where they were from," Hubbard said. "Just as long as they said yes."

The second album also features Kathy Valentine and the Austin girl band "The Bluebonnets." She was the bass player for the Go-Go's.

"It wasn't like these guys are from Texas, I'll put them on there," he said. "It's just each song told me who would sing on it."

"Hellbent for Leather," for example, was meant for Earle.

"If Steve Earle had said no, I probably wouldn't have put that song on the album," Hubbard said. "I had no second choice."

So, Hubbard is bringing all these guys here, right?

He laughed again.

"I can't bring Ringo Starr to Abilene," he said. "I couldn't get them all in the van.

"We can do the songs without them. They are still cool songs."

Still what he loves to do

Hubbard loves being a Texas troubadour.

"It's still a joy to walk out on stage and see people smile, sing along and groove and have fun," he said.

Son Lucas plays guitar in the band, so traveling is more enjoyable, he said.

"It's always a treat to have him around. It's fun and, hopefully, profitable."

Hubbard said two out three ain't bad.

"It's a joy and fun and profitable ... eh, maybe not," he said, laughing.

Writing songs with the likes of Wade Bowen and opening shows for Canada keeps him young and tuned in to today's music.

"These young cats," he said. "I have a lot of respect for those guys."

And they treasure Hubbard, a pioneer in the music they do today.

"I feel very fortunate. I call them my friends," he said of all the artists who are on the "Co-Starring" albums.

Does he realize he's a music all-star?

"I don't really think about it," Hubbard said.

But, he added, he will think about grabbing the flashlight the next time he goes outside on a darky and stormy night in Texas.

Greg Jaklewicz is editor of the Abilene Reporter-News and general columnist. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

If You Go

What: Ray Wylie Hubbard, with Waylon Payne and the Self Family

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Frontier Texas!, 625 North First St.

Tickets: Go to lonestardrygoods.com. Admission price is $30, plus fees

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Surprises Tanya Tucker at Her Billy Bob’s Texas Show

It was a meeting of a couple of country music greats when Randy Travis stopped in to visit Tanya Tucker at her Billy Bob’s Texas Show Friday night. And, Tanya Tucker was over the moon as Travis stopped in to see her. Tucker notes on her Instagram post that her fellow country-music singer is looking great. Amazing news, for sure, after Randy Travis continues to rebound from his life-altering stroke.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Had To Choke Back The Tears During Jamey Johnson & Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abilene, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Hubbard, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Wimberley, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

Country music star Jeff Carson dead at 58

Country music singer and songwriter Jeff Carson, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car" before becoming a police officer, has died in Tennessee, his publicist said. Carson was 58. Carson died of a heart attack at a hospital in Franklin, said Jeremy Westby of 2911 Media.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Canada
Person
Pam Tillis
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Kathy Valentine
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
Ray Wylie Hubbard
Person
Mississippi John Hurt
Person
Colin Hay
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Steve Earle
The Boot

A Look Back at Vince Gill’s Timeless Album ‘I Still Believe in You’

Like most every genre, country music was searching for an identity in 1992. A newcomer from Oklahoma named Garth Brooks had just turned the industry on a dime, releasing his eponymous debut in 1989, No Fences in 1990 and Ropin the Wind in 1991. He transitioning the radio sound from its pop and rock vibes of the 80s into the catchy, singalong hooks for which the 90s would become known. Legends of the 60s and 70s weren’t churning out new music at their earlier pace. Even George Strait briefly stepped away to hone his acting skills in Pure Country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Redneck
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reveals Heartbreak After 2021 Nashville Concert Was Ruined by Storm

Garth Brooks hits Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend with a two-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Music City's largest venue that typically hosts the Tennessee Titans. However, Brooks'latest large-scale country music capital show was supposed to go down back on July 31, 2021. However, just minutes into the opening performance (a Grand Ole Opry showcase), thunderstorms forced a sudden cancellation. This sent a crowd of an estimated 70,400 — as well as stadium and performance personnel — back out into Nashville as heavy rains poured down. Some sheltered in the stadium and nearby buildings, but this also came amidst continued COVID-19 fears.
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

When Patsy Cline Broke Through as a Country Music Sensation

On January 21, 1957, Patsy Cline made her national television debut on “Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts,” which aired Monday nights on CBS. The show featured agents and managers from across the country presenting the latest artists they’d signed. Cline’s mother, Hilda Hensley, had pretended to be her manager to secure them a spot at the taping in New York City.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Bobbie Nelson, Piano-Playing Sister Of Willie Nelson, Dies At 91

She was a pianist and singer with Willie Nelson as a family band. Willie Nelson’s first concert after her death was in part a tribute to her memory. Country music artist and pianist Bobbie Nelson has died at the age of 91. She died on March 10 in Austin, Texas. Her family announced via social media that she passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family,” though the post did not specify the cause of death. Bobbie, together with brother Willie Nelson, 88, made up the family band Willie Nelson and Family.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
brides.com

Who Is Gabby Barrett’s Husband, Cade Foehner?

Gabby Barrett's husband, Cade Foehner, and the "The Good Ones" singer may not have officially won season 16 of American Idol, coming in fourth and third places, respectively, but the reality show contestants certainly didn’t go home empty-handed. Sparks flew upon their first meeting, with Barrett later telling PopCulture,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Easter: Five Country Gospel Songs To Listen To On Easter Sunday

Happy Easter, y’all. In the spirit of the holiday, I wanted to put together a quick list of the best, more recent country gospel songs for this Sunday in particular. Last year, I covered 15 of the greatest country gospel songs from throughout the decades and some of the genres most legendary artists, which you can check out here. It seems like country artists more than any other genre have so much crossover with the gospel/Christian contemporary genre. Maybe it’s […] The post Country Music Easter: Five Country Gospel Songs To Listen To On Easter Sunday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Chris Stapleton’s Wife: Everything To Know About Morgane & Their Family Of 7

Country crooner Chris Stapleton and his wife share more than just a love for music! The Nashville couple also share children, a home, and a marriage that’s been going strong since way back in 2007. And even though he has 5 kids, his wife, Morgane, is his everything. She was the one by his side at the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, when Chris virtually swept the ceremony and took home honors for Best Country Album, Best Country Song for Cold, and Best Country Solo Performance for You Should Probably Leave. So, who is Morgane Stapleton? We’ve got the details on everything there is to know about Morgane Stapleton, their children, their careers, and their dream life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

670
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy