Even though a federal court has struck down the nationwide mask mandate on planes, trains and buses, Utahns may still want to mask up when they travel, health experts said. “It’s a personal decision based on individual circumstances,” said Dr. Angela Dunn, head of the Salt Lake County Health Department. “It’s a good idea in crowded settings when you are there for a long time, particularly for people who are not up-to-date on vaccine or who have underlying conditions (or care for those who do).”

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO