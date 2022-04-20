ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N. Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs reopens Wednesday after closure due to blowing sand

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

A stretch of North Gene Autry Road in Palm Springs reopened Wednesday afternoon after being closed because of low visibility caused by blowing sand.

The closure extended through the wash from East Via Escuela to Salvia Road. It was the second closure in a week for the often-hazardous stretch of road.

On Tuesday afternoon and night, winds of up to 23 mph and gusts of up to 36 mph were measured by the National Weather Service at Palm Springs International Airport.

Wednesday's forecast calls for continued calm winds in central Palm Springs and near the airport but windy conditions and potentially blowing dust in Desert Hot Springs, with winds of up to 30 mph and gusts of 55 mph in the latter. It is expected to remain windy in that area on Thursday and Friday.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: N. Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs reopens Wednesday after closure due to blowing sand

