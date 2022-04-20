ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgian Queen Mathilde tests positive for COVID-19

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Queen Mathilde tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the Royal Palace said on Wednesday.

“The Queen is feeling well and is following her doctor’s recommendations,” it said.

She is almost asymptomatic, the Royal Palace added.

Mathilde, 49, who has been Queen of Belgium since 2013, has cancelled all her public events for the rest of this week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Belgium rose last month when the country removed almost all of its COVID restrictions. However, the number seems to be declining again. (Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Reuters

Reuters

