Lightning, Mosaic Team Up With Feeding Tampa Bay To Host Food Drive On April 21

TAMPA, FL. – The Tampa Bay Lightning and The Mosaic Company announced today that, in conjunction with their Goals for Food program, the partnership will be teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay for a pre-game food drive on April 21.

The Lightning are encouraging fans to help those battling food insecurity by donating non-perishable items ahead of Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Donations will be collected on Ford Thunder Alley and the first 200 fans who donate will receive co-branded shirts and hats.

So far this season, the Lightning have helped Mosaic raise more than $61,000 through the Goals for Food program. Mosaic donates $500 for every home Lightning goal and $5,000 for every hat trick scored with the proceeds benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay and 13 additional local food banks.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .