Lightning, Mosaic Team Up With Feeding Tampa Bay To Host Food Drive On April 21

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
TAMPA, FL. – The Tampa Bay Lightning and The Mosaic Company announced today that, in conjunction with their Goals for Food program, the partnership will be teaming up with Feeding Tampa Bay for a pre-game food drive on April 21.

The Lightning are encouraging fans to help those battling food insecurity by donating non-perishable items ahead of Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Donations will be collected on Ford Thunder Alley and the first 200 fans who donate will receive co-branded shirts and hats.

So far this season, the Lightning have helped Mosaic raise more than $61,000 through the Goals for Food program. Mosaic donates $500 for every home Lightning goal and $5,000 for every hat trick scored with the proceeds benefitting Feeding Tampa Bay and 13 additional local food banks.

Nuts & Bolts: The homestand rolls on against the Leafs

Tampa Bay aims to bounce back from a loss to the Red Wings when they host Toronto on Thursday. Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Maple Leafs on Thursday. When: Thursday, April 21 - 8 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV...
Yardbarker

Lightning Reaching a Crossroads With Franchise Face

As a franchise attempting to keep their Stanley Cup window wide open, the Tampa Bay Lightning have suffered cap casualties in order to stay compliant while still icing a team that can win it all. The 2021 offseason was particularly brutal, as the Lightning saw fan favorites like Tyler Johnson , Blake Coleman, and Barclay Goodrow depart due to cost constraints. These were players the franchise certainly wanted to hold onto, but simply couldn’t as the cap bore down on them.
