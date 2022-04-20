Ask Midland Odessa – Why Does My Guy Wear SOCKS All The Time?
My guy wears 'socks' all the time. I literally have seen his feet maybe 3 times. He does not have fungus or athletes foot , and I don't get...mix979fm.com
My guy wears 'socks' all the time. I literally have seen his feet maybe 3 times. He does not have fungus or athletes foot , and I don't get...mix979fm.com
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 0