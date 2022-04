Mother Nature should be delivering some more Spring-like weather later this week, so you best start making plans to get outdoors and enjoy it right now!. As a parent with young kids, I know this is the time of year when stir-craziness kicks into high gear. The weather gets warmer and the kids start to enjoy fun outdoors, and then BOOM, it's raining, snowing, and freezing again the next day. These drastic changes in weather and temperature can lead to an uptick in children whining, and I HATE that. So, what's a parent to do? Get those kids outside every chance you get to have fun and burn off their energy, (and whining)!

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO