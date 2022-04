YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Yuba City this week. According to the Yuba City Police Department, the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday along Casita Drive. Several 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Responding officers located the victim and began performing life-saving measures. Despite this, the victim was pronounced dead at Adventist Rideout Hospital later that night. Investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene but so far, no suspect or weapons have been located, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO