Kankakee Man Sentenced for Possession of Stolen Vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge has postponed the trial of accused serial scammer Candace Clark for nearly two months on Monday, after both the judge and the prosecutor in the case came down with COVID-19.Jury selection had been set to begin Monday, but the judge in the case announced it was being postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances." Sources tell the CBS 2 Investigators both the judge and the prosecutor in the case have contracted COVID-19, prompting the delay.The trial is now set to start on June 3.More than two years ago you first heard the name, Candace Clark. In...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO