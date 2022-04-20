ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Join the 2022 City Nature Bioblitz Challenge!

West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida
 1 day ago

WHAT:

2022 City Nature Bioblitz Challenge

Join the City of West Palm Beach for the 2022 City Nature Bioblitz Challenge, a four-day competition among more than 400 participating cities on five continents to see which community has the most biodiversity. Participate in a guided Bioblitz boardwalk tour at Grassy Waters Preserve or at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium. OR explore on your own around your home or community to document observations of wildlife and native, non-native and wild organisms using the iNaturalist app or a computer. Help West Palm Beach compete to find out whether our city has the most biodiversity.

This FREE event is open to children and adults. Registration is required for guided tours.

This program is offered by the City of West Palm Beach through the Office of Sustainability. The office collaborates with various city agencies, nonprofit organizations, businesses, citizens, and partners to enhance the city’s viability as a model of healthy, environmentally progressive, resilient, and ecologically sustainable urban living. Click here to learn more!

WHEN:

Friday, April 29, 2022 - Monday, May 2, 2022

HOW:

To Participate on Your Own:

  • Download the iNaturalist app to your mobile phone or tablet. Join the Click here for links to the apps.
  • Then, join the 2022 City Nature Bioblitz Challenge: West Palm Beach

Guided Bioblitz Boardwalk Tours at Grassy Waters Preserve:

To participate: Call the Nature Center at (561) 804-4985 to reserve your spot.

Space is limited.

Dates/Times:

  • Friday, April 29, 2022; 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, April 30, 2022; 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, May 1, 2022, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 3:00-4:00 p.m.
  • Address: 8264 Northlake Boulevard

Guided Bioblitz Boardwalk Tours at Cox Science Center and Aquarium

To participate: Call the Cox Science Center & Museum at (561) 832-1988.

Date/Times: Saturday, April 30, 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Address: 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

COST: FREE

CONTACT:

City of West Palm Beach Office of Sustainability, dial (561) 804-4994 (TTY 800-955-8771) or email echristian@wpb.org.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
The Gainesville Sun

In Florida, a river is likely running beneath your feet

There is a scene in Wes Skiles’ brilliant film, “Water’s Journey,” where a team of divers is deep beneath the Floridan Aquifer charting unexplored water hundreds of feet below the earth’s surface. Above them, a scientist is able to follow their path through a suburban back yard, through a Sonny’s barbecue, until the divers surface in a muck-filled, oil-stained sinkhole.
FLORIDA STATE
IE Voice

Service Opportunity: Join a City Board or Commission!

I am hosting an informational session on the various ways to serve as an appointed City of Riverside commissioner and I want you to join in. Did you know that the City of Riverside has 15 boards and commissions that advise the City Council and me on a range of topics from budgeting to transportation? These volunteer roles are filled by Riversiders from every ward.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Farm Day in the City shares lessons about nature's bounty

Tehachapi High School senior Cassie Smith has been a member of the 4-H Club since she was 5. As a result, she’s often shocked to find that her peers — and adults, too — don’t often know where their food originates. “It’s really important for kids...
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Beaver County Times

Independence Conservancy hosting tire collections

The Independence Conservancy will be hosting three tire and wheel collections. The first will be on Saturday at the Findlay Township Public Works Department at 1058 Clinton Road. The second will be May 14 at the New Sewickley Township Municipal Building at 233 Miller Road, and the third will be May 21 at...
BEAVER, PA
WCJB

West End Golf Course property faces land use changes, once again

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The saying ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try try again’ applies for the developer attempting, once again, to change the west end golf course property’s land use.  . The 75-acre property sitting on West Newberry road is currently zoned as recreational,...
JONESVILLE, FL
West Palm Beach, Florida

West Palm Beach, Florida

150
Followers
605
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

West Palm Beach is a city in and the county seat of Palm Beach County, Florida, United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy