WHAT:

2022 City Nature Bioblitz Challenge

Join the City of West Palm Beach for the 2022 City Nature Bioblitz Challenge, a four-day competition among more than 400 participating cities on five continents to see which community has the most biodiversity. Participate in a guided Bioblitz boardwalk tour at Grassy Waters Preserve or at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium. OR explore on your own around your home or community to document observations of wildlife and native, non-native and wild organisms using the iNaturalist app or a computer. Help West Palm Beach compete to find out whether our city has the most biodiversity.

This FREE event is open to children and adults. Registration is required for guided tours.

This program is offered by the City of West Palm Beach through the Office of Sustainability. The office collaborates with various city agencies, nonprofit organizations, businesses, citizens, and partners to enhance the city’s viability as a model of healthy, environmentally progressive, resilient, and ecologically sustainable urban living. Click here to learn more!

WHEN:

Friday, April 29, 2022 - Monday, May 2, 2022

HOW:

To Participate on Your Own:

Download the iNaturalist app to your mobile phone or tablet. Join the Click here for links to the apps.

Then, join the 2022 City Nature Bioblitz Challenge: West Palm Beach

Guided Bioblitz Boardwalk Tours at Grassy Waters Preserve:

To participate: Call the Nature Center at (561) 804-4985 to reserve your spot.

Space is limited.

Dates/Times:

Friday, April 29, 2022; 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, April 30, 2022; 3:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 1, 2022, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. and 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Address: 8264 Northlake Boulevard

Guided Bioblitz Boardwalk Tours at Cox Science Center and Aquarium

To participate: Call the Cox Science Center & Museum at (561) 832-1988.

Date/Times: Saturday, April 30, 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Address: 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

COST: FREE

CONTACT:

City of West Palm Beach Office of Sustainability, dial (561) 804-4994 (TTY 800-955-8771) or email echristian@wpb.org.