Schenk, Stanley

Chatterton Linda Godfrey Chatterton LInda Godfrey Chatterton, passed away on April 14, 2022 at 82, surrounded by family. She was born to Bernard and Hazel Godfrey on 11/10/1939 in Logan Utah. She had two older brothers, Valden and Kelton, with a younger sister, Judith. She attended school in Pocatello, Idaho and was very proud to be a Poky Indian. Linda has 5 sons, Daniel, Michael, Jay, Brett and Bart. She has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, her family was her life and she loved them all so much! She enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, volleyball, animals, and especially dogs. She loved to read, dabbled in writing, and was excellent with her transcription skills. She loved teaching children, and for years ran her own pre-school. She was a butterfly fanatic, and loved to have anything butterfly around her. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many leadership positions, but her favorite was as a Primary President. While working at Idaho State University in financial aid, she loved helping students, and they loved her, many even called her Mom or Grandma. Linda married Vaughn Chatterton on March 16, 2013, and Vaughn treated her like a queen, they had a very happy life together, often going for rides, singing together, as well as traveling. She was a very kind, compassionate and beautiful lady. We want to thank Encompass Hospices for their tender care & kindness they showed to her and our family. There will be a viewing Thurs., April 21, 2022 from 6-8pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 10am Fri. April 22, 2022 at L.D.S. Chapel on West Cedar St. with a viewing one hour prior. Internment will be in the Clarkston, Utah Cemetery at 2pm. _______

