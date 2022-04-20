ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Schenk, Stanley

Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStanley Schenk was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He passed away at his home on April 8th, 2022 at age 72. Stan was born on February 21, 1950 to his parents Rene and Lois Schenk in Logan Utah. He is survived by his wife Marilyn, two children Sheli...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Idaho State Journal

Chatterton, Linda Godfrey

Chatterton Linda Godfrey Chatterton LInda Godfrey Chatterton, passed away on April 14, 2022 at 82, surrounded by family. She was born to Bernard and Hazel Godfrey on 11/10/1939 in Logan Utah. She had two older brothers, Valden and Kelton, with a younger sister, Judith. She attended school in Pocatello, Idaho and was very proud to be a Poky Indian. Linda has 5 sons, Daniel, Michael, Jay, Brett and Bart. She has 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, her family was her life and she loved them all so much! She enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding, volleyball, animals, and especially dogs. She loved to read, dabbled in writing, and was excellent with her transcription skills. She loved teaching children, and for years ran her own pre-school. She was a butterfly fanatic, and loved to have anything butterfly around her. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many leadership positions, but her favorite was as a Primary President. While working at Idaho State University in financial aid, she loved helping students, and they loved her, many even called her Mom or Grandma. Linda married Vaughn Chatterton on March 16, 2013, and Vaughn treated her like a queen, they had a very happy life together, often going for rides, singing together, as well as traveling. She was a very kind, compassionate and beautiful lady. We want to thank Encompass Hospices for their tender care & kindness they showed to her and our family. There will be a viewing Thurs., April 21, 2022 from 6-8pm at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 10am Fri. April 22, 2022 at L.D.S. Chapel on West Cedar St. with a viewing one hour prior. Internment will be in the Clarkston, Utah Cemetery at 2pm. _______
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

2 men banned from hunting after Yellowstone grizzly poached

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho men have been sentenced to jail time and banned from hunting for years after pleading guilty to poaching a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a press release that Rex Baum, 79, pleaded guilty...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello soccer player Yzabella Lucero signs with Evergreen State College

Right around the time the pandemic gripped the world, Yzabella Lucero had something like a revelation. She had played soccer nearly all her life, but she had taken a break over these last two seasons, her freshman and sophomore years at Highland. There, she joined the cheer team, which went to state — exactly the results she was hoping for. But ahead of her junior year, something occurred to Lucero. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
City
Pocatello, ID
Logan, UT
Obituaries
State
Idaho State
City
Stanley, ID
Utah State
Utah Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Logan, UT
Pocatello, ID
Obituaries
Idaho State Journal

Moose crashes East Idaho Easter egg hunt

Instead of getting a rabbit, Rexburg children got a moose for Easter. They did so during the annual Rexburg Chamber of Commerce’s Easter egg hunt Saturday at Porter Park. “The kids got a new experience. Instead of chocolate bunnies, they got a chocolate moose,” said new Rexburg Chamber of Commerce President Janalynn Holt. Police spotted...
REXBURG, ID
106.3 Cowboy Country

Get Rodeo Ready for Laramie Jubilee Days!

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means...rodeo season is just around the corner! So get excited because the 2022 Laramie Jubilee Days are gearing up to bring the best rodeo action in the region to the Gem City. Since 1940, Laramie Jubilee Days has hosted Wyoming's Hometown...
LARAMIE, WY
Idaho State Journal

'Menopause the Musical' coming to Pocatello on Saturday

POCATELLO — The Pocatello production of the international hit show “Menopause the Musical” is playing on Saturday. The show is part of Idaho State University’s Season of Note Series, performed at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 8. Beautiful jewelry, custom painted furniture, handmade scarves, lotions and soaps, antiques, bikes, fly poles, gift cards and more — you will definitely find the perfect gift for Mom in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop this week. You will not be disappointed!
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Walrus and Carpenter presents 30th annual writers jubilee

POCATELLO — The Rocky Mountain Writers Festival is an annual event held in Pocatello in which writers from the area gather and read their works, which includes any type of piece from prose to lyric essay. Since 1991, Walrus and Carpenter Bookstore have put this event together for the community to gather and listen to the different array of writing talent from the area. This year the festival will consist of three nights, all starting at 7 p.m. Thursday night will be at The College Market, Friday night will be at Impressed Coffee Co. in Chubbuck (the first time a night will be in Chubbuck) and Saturday night will be at Station Square.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

SodaShak opens new location in American Falls

AMERICAN FALLS – American Falls locals are in for a sweet carbonated treat as SodaShak owners open their second location situated within The Ranch Bakery at 855 Pocatello Ave. DaJon Bingham, and his wife, McCall, held a soft opening the first week in April and have since been selling their sodas swirled with flavored syrups to the excited community at the building’s drive-thru. The popular soda concession shack became a...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Montana elementary school is asking for the return of stolen sign

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Irving Elementary School’s sign is missing, and the school is asking for it back, no questions asked. Irving’s Principal Jennifer Westphal said the school first realized the sign was gone on Monday when a staff member took their daily lunch walk around the neighborhood. “She returned and asked what happened to the sign. I didn’t go and look, I just assumed facilities must have taken it to...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

LARGEST DONATION IN ISU HISTORY: $14 million gift will result in renovation, renaming of College of Pharmacy

POCATELLO — Idaho State University has received a multi-million dollar gift to renovate the College of Pharmacy’s 80-year-old Leonard Hall. The ALSAM Foundation’s $14 million gift is the largest ever one-time donation received by Idaho State, and it will fund the majority of the construction project. The renovation will focus on replacing research labs with new, state-of-the-art technology, add student learning spaces, and support a growing graduate program in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences. The project received approval from the Idaho State Board of Education...
POCATELLO, ID
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Idaho State Journal

Prominent business alumni participate in panel with students

POCATELLO — On April 6, students in the Idaho State University College of Business had an opportunity to ask questions and sit in on a discussion between two prominent alumni, Don Burdick and Mike Hayhurst. Burdick and Hayhurst were visiting the ISU College of Business for a college-wide and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

STILL LURKING: Lone alligator, sturgeon among species making fish farm unique

HAGERMAN — All but one of the thousands of alligators that used to draw curious members of the public to Leo Ray’s fish farm in Hagerman are gone now. But Ray’s operation, Fish Breeders of Idaho, is still going strong and growing catfish, tilapia, trout and sturgeon for caviar and meat. Ray, 84, who even grew tropical aquarium fish for a while, has one of the most unique fish farms...
HAGERMAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

New conductor named for Idaho State-Civic Symphony

POCATELLO — After a season of programming that featured guests and faculty conductors, Idaho State University is proud to welcome Nell Flanders to serve as Artistic Director and Conductor for the Idaho State-Civic Symphony and ISU Chamber Orchestra. Flanders will also teach in various classroom and applied lesson settings for the College of Arts and Letters. “We are absolutely ecstatic Dr. Flanders joined our team,” said Shandra Helman, Chair of the Music Department. “She brings a wonderfully vibrant energy into ISU's School of Performing Arts....
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello updates

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello achieves SolSmart Silver recognition for its commitment to solar energy. SolSmart has recognized the city of Pocatello for taking bold steps to make it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar. The Silver designation is not just an award. It shows local...
POCATELLO, ID

