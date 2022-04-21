ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring storm to bring rain to Central California, heavy snow to Sierra Nevada

Winter storm warnings were set to start going into effect along California's mountainous eastern spine Wednesday as a new cold front approached.

The system is the latest in a series of spring storms that has followed a dry winter that left California deep in drought.

Widespread rain, heavy mountain snow and periods of gusty winds were predicted to begin Wednesday afternoon and last into Friday, the National Weather Service said.

In the Central Valley, sunny skies and warmer temperatures will stick around Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will drop into the 60s. The storm will bring scattered showers in the morning but become more widespread for the Valley floor.

There's a chance for thunderstorms for Thursday night.

"This system continues to look like a very good late-season precipitation event for the region," the Sacramento weather office wrote.

Higher elevations were expected to receive at least 1 foot to 2 feet (30-60 centimeters) of snow. Rainfall predictions ranged up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters), with possibly higher amounts if thunderstorms develop.

Winter storm warnings were scheduled to start going into effect from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades and northern Sierra Nevada.

Travelers were likely to face whiteout conditions, road closures and chain controls, forecasters said.

"Any Sierra driving will be treacherous after today. It would be a good idea to delay non-essential travel until conditions improve," the Reno, Nevada, weather office wrote. "If this isn't possible, be sure to carry chains and winter survival supplies in your vehicle."

