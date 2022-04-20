ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Ford Maverick Buyers In Brazil Are Starting To Get Their Pickups

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Ford Maverick launched in Brazil back in February, and promptly sold out in just 24 hours. This didn’t really come as a huge surprise given how popular the affordable and highly-efficient compact pickup is in the U.S., where it sold out for the 2022 model year months ago. At...

