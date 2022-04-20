2022 Ford Maverick Buyers In Brazil Are Starting To Get Their Pickups

There are few things more American than the Ford Mustang. Some might think of apple pie, hot dogs, baseball, and that other American sports car known as the Corvette, but since 1964, the Mustang has been a winner among American buyers and has become a global pop culture icon. This Sunday, the car that started the 'pony car' classification celebrates its 58th birthday, and not content with celebrating quietly, it's just racked up another record. That's because, for the seventh year running, the Mustang has been declared the world's best-selling sports car. Ford has the global audience to thank for the award, as the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger/Charger twins aren't available globally, but the 'Stang still managed to beat out everything from the Mazda Miata to the Nissan 370Z.

