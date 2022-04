Construction project that built nature trails in 236-acre forest to be celebrated on April 2.Newell Creek Canyon Nature Park is celebrating its grand opening with an April 2 ribbon cutting that promises free family fun for all ages. On Dec. 6, Metro opened its newest park, designed to be a haven of woods and waterways to provide central Oregon City residents a place to connect with nature close to home. Nearly 2 miles of dedicated mountain biking trails are featured as part of 236-acre forested park with a multiuse trail system that provides 2.5 miles of walking and hiking paths....

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 27 DAYS AGO