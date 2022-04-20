Here are the Daily Lunch Specials for Wednesday

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
Breakfast pepperoni, egg & cheese, and hash brown crust pizza.Gin Lee. What toppings do you prefer on your breakfast pizza?. The crust on this pizza is so delicious and comes out with the perfect crunch for every bite. I used pepperoni on my pizza, but you can alter the list of ingredients however you want. Ham, sausage, and bacon would all pair perfectly with the egg, cheese, and hash brown crust.
These buttery, crispy smashed potatoes topped with luxe contrasting textures of creme fraîche, caviar, salmon roe, and chives are one of my favorite ways to eat potatoes. While I love serving these as an elevated appetizer for holiday gatherings like Christmas or New Year's Eve. They can also be paired with a perfectly seared steak, roasted chicken, or an accompaniment to brunch. The key to these potatoes is boiling them until they are tender first then smashing and pan-frying them. They are light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.
Tuna salad wasn't created intentionally. No one walked into their kitchen, pulled tuna and mayo out of the fridge, and said, "I'm going to throw these ingredients together and call it tuna salad." Instead, tuna salad was more of an accidental creation, one that came from a desire to be...
If salisbury steak is your thing, you are going to flip over this salisbury steak meatballs recipe. Ground beef meatballs are cooked in a flavorful wine broth. Yum!. Serve with mashed potatoes or noodles to soak up that incredible gravy. This is sure to become a family favorite. Cuisine: American.
Jailhouse rice is a creamy rice casserole recipe full of ground beef and sausage. It's a southern recipe that's like the south in your mouth!. This easy Jailhouse rice casserole recipe can be a main dish or side dish. If you're not a fan of Italian sauce, you could double the ground meat and omit it. Rock on.
My husband and sons love chicken pot pie. To be honest, I was never a huge fan ... until I found this easy chicken pot pie recipe. Now we all love it. This easy pot pie recipe – my take on the Campbell’s recipe – is so delicious and easy to make that it may just make everyone in your family a fan of chicken pot pie, too. A savory dinner is ready is only about 30 minutes!
Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scalloped Potatoes. 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (I use a mixture of Gruyere and cheddar) 1⁄2 cup grated pecorino or Romano cheese, to sprinkle on top. paprika and thyme. DIRECTIONS. In a small sauce pan, melt butter and blend in flour. Add milk, stirring...
Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and lemon zest and juice with an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on low speed, gradually increasing mixer speed to medium-high, until mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Measure 1/3 cup cream cheese mixture into a separate medium bowl; set aside for icing in step 5. Spoon remaining cream cheese mixture (about 1/2 cup) in a 1 1/2-inch-wide strip lengthwise down the middle of pastry half on prepared baking sheet, leaving a 1-inch border along short pastry edges.
On a chilly, damp day there's nothing quite like a crock-pot full of hot simmering beef stew to sink your teeth into. It's 2:00 AM and I'm up making a crock-pot of beef stew for dinner later on today. I wonder if there is anyone else who stays up cooking in the wee morning hours, like me?
In a large mixing bowl, crack eggs. Add salt and pepper, and whisk together. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Add leafy greens and sauté for 5 minutes. Turn heat to low, add eggs, and slowly cook...
When you think comfort food, maybe your mind goes to mac and cheese or spaghetti and meatballs. But don’t sleep on egg noodles—they’re soft, chewy, a little bit rich and the ideal blank slate for everything from chow mein to tuna noodle casserole. What are egg noodles?
Meet your new favorite breakfast sandwich—starring soft scrambled eggs on Sara Lee Artesano’s lightly sweet, delightfully tender Brioche Hot Dog Buns, topped with an herb and garlic aioli and a dash of hot chili crisp. A handful of arugula is optional but adds a nice touch of greens to complement the rich sauce and heat of the chili. The secret to a velvety aioli is using a room temperature egg and whisking in the oil very slowly. For perfectly scrambled eggs, cook low and slow to yield a creamy, luscious texture. —Posie (Harwood) Brien.
