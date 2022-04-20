ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Climate change and agriculture halve insect populations in some areas – study

Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs well as harming the environment, the loss of insects could also harm human health, researchers suggest. Climate change and intensive agriculture have already almost halved the numbers of insects in the most impacted parts of the world, a new study has suggested. Researchers say their findings highlight the...

www.shropshirestar.com

studyfinds.org

Baby boomers are the new climate change villains, study claims

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Are baby boomers driving climate change? A new study says older adults are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than any other age group now. In fact, researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology found that people over 60 accounted for 25 percent of these emissions in 2005. However, that number jumped to 33 percent in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Birds are laying eggs earlier as climate change shifts springs

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The early bird is getting even earlier. With climate change spurring earlier springs across much of North America, many birds are laying their eggs earlier in the year, according to a new study – adding to mounting evidence that global warming is turning wildlife habits upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Study of Alaska's Air Pollution Could Hold Clues for Best Practices in Planning for Arctic Climate Change

In the pristine expanse of Alaska’s interior lies a dirty secret: some of the most polluted winter air in the United States can be found in and around Fairbanks. The Fairbanks North Star Borough, which includes Alaska’s second largest city, routinely exceeds limits set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for particle pollution that can be inhaled and cause myriad health problems.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Study finds climate change is extending allergy season

"Pollen-induced respiratory allergies are getting worse with climate change...Our findings can be a starting point for further investigations into the consequence of climate change on pollen and corresponding health effects." — University of Michigan climate researcher Yingxiao Zhang lead author of the new study.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
#Insect Biodiversity#Ucl
The Guardian

Wildflower believed to be extinct for 40 years spotted in Ecuador

A South American wildflower long believed to be extinct has been rediscovered. Gasteranthus extinctus was found by biologists in the foothills of the Andes mountains and in remnant patches of forest in the Centinela region of Ecuador, almost 40 years after its last sighting. Extensive deforestation in western Ecuador during...
SCIENCE
Bangor Daily News

This tiny carnivore could be the key to tracking the populations of nearly a dozen Maine species

If you want to learn about the health of wild animals in the forests of Maine, pay attention to what’s going on with the American marten. Research at the University of Maine led by Alessio Mortelliti, an associate professor in UMaine’s department of wildlife, fisheries and conservation biology, found that studying marten can tell scientists a great deal about 11 other mammals living in the state.
MAINE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Octopuses, Mollusks, and Other Invertebrates Have Emotions

Octopuses can deal with complex puzzles and show different preferences, individual persons, though whether they and other animals and invertebrates have emotional responses is a hotly debated topic that, according to a York University expert in animal minds, could shake things up humans' moral decision-making. Most countries do not acknowledge...
WILDLIFE
Smithonian

Devastating Ice Age Floods That Occurred in the Pacific Northwest Fascinate Scientists

The Earth seems to change slowly. Continents shift by about half an inch in a year. Sea levels rise by less than a quarter of an inch in the same amount of time. Mountains are constantly being eroded but, to us, seem to stand today just as they did yesterday and the day before. Our planet’s geological history often seems like one of slow, grinding change. But that’s hardly the whole story. Sometimes geological change comes startlingly, violently fast, leaving scars on the Earth’s surface. The Channeled Scablands of the Pacific Northwest, a landscape full of flat-topped plateaus that rise between steep-walled canyons, are among the vastly-altered landscapes that have caused researchers to rethink what they previously presumed. The geologic wounds are dramatic evidence that quick and catastrophic changes have played a significant role in shaping our planet.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Found This Bacteria Can Produce Electricity from Methane: New Study

Methane is one of the primary greenhouse gases (GHG) that contributes to the greenhouse effect, leading to global warming. However, a bacteria has been discovered that can harness electricity from methane, as per a new study by microbiologists from the Radboud University (RU) in The Netherlands. Microorganism-Generating Electricity. In their...
CHEMISTRY
B.R. Shenoy

Study finds microplastics in human blood for the first time

“The big question is what is happening in our body? Are the particles retained in the body? Are they transported to certain organs, such as getting past the blood-brain barrier? And are these levels sufficiently high to trigger disease? We urgently need to fund further research so we can find out.” —ecotoxicologist professor Dick Vethaak told The Guardian.
Phys.org

Study finds trees vary in their recovery from drought stress, with implications for future forests

With over 4 feet of annual precipitation in the Northeast United States, drought is not often considered a major factor affecting the region's forests. But warming temperatures cause forests to dry out quicker between rains. Seedlings are especially vulnerable because their nascent root systems can't access moisture deeper in the soil, according to a University of Maine-led study.
SCIENCE
eenews.net

Research: Insects are dying off because of climate, farming

The combined influence of climate change and expanding agriculture are causing insect populations to plummet in some parts of the world, according to a new study that determined the abundance of bugs has dropped by half in the hardest-hit places. That’s a big concern for both people and nature. Insects...
AGRICULTURE

